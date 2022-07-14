Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 13, 2022, Wednesday

The latest episode of Jeopardy! Season 38 aired on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, featuring two-day winner Steve Clarke and two new players.

Jeopardy! has been one of the most popular game shows for decades and recently won its 19th Daytime Emmy.

Viewers have seen some incredible players this season, including Ryan Long (16 wins) and Mattea Roach (23 wins), who built lengthy winning streaks in 2022. Since Ryan’s exit, the contestants on the show have been struggling to maintain their streak after two or three wins.

In the July 13 episode, returning champion Steve Clarke, who has won two games so far, faced a similar fate. The lawyer from Chesapeake, Virginia, played against Emily Fiasco, a middle school band director from St. Louis, Missouri, and Jin-Soo Huh, an education non-profit employee from Chicago, Illinois.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Emily Fiasco

Steve Clarke’s first won in the July 11 episode, where he defeated one-day winner Robert Won by just two dollars. Steve also played wisely and safely in the July 12 episode by wagering only $1 in the final round.

However, his strategy in the July 13 episode didn’t work in his favor.

In the first round, the categories were Quoting the King James Bible, Making Money, Reel Estate, Welsh Folk, Shores, and Horses Anagrammed.

Before the first break, the contestants answered 15 clues. Steve gave nine correct answers and one incorrect response. Emily Fiasco delivered two correct answers and one incorrect response. Meanwhile, Jin-Soo Huh gave one correct answer.

After the break, Steve was leading with 16 correct responses. Emily had six correct answers, while Jin-Soo gave two. Each contestant delivered one incorrect answer. Steve earned $10,400 from the round. Emily got $3,600, while Jin-Soo had -$200.

The second round’s categories were Presidential Globetrotting, Plays & Playwriting, Antarctica, Hodgepodge, TV Comedy, and Word ‘L.’

Jin-Soo’s struggles continued in the Double Jeopardy round. He gave four correct answers and two incorrect responses, leaving him with the same score, -$200.

Steve and Emily, on the other hand, gave each other tough competition. Steve provided 27 correct answers, and Emily gave 15 correct responses. The former went into the final round with $17,700, while the latter had $14,000.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Steve wagered $10,301 and lost it by incorrectly answering the final question. Jin-Soo’s total from the second round meant that he couldn't participate in the final round. Emily was the only player who delivered the correct answer and won her wagering amount of $28,000. Her total surpassed Steve’s score.

Hence, Emily Fiasco won Jeopardy! today.

Emily Fiasco: Tonight's winner

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the latest episode of Jeopardy!, the category of the final question was "State Mottos,” and the clue read:

“This motto is the name of a city in that state & is a famous quote by an ancient Greek from the 3rd century B.C.”

The correct answer to the clue was “Eureka.”

While Emily answered correctly, Steve guessed Corpus Christi. His answer caused him to lose the chance to become a three-day winner on the show.

Here’s a look at the final results of the July 13 episode:

Emily Fiasco: $14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000 (What is Eureka?) (1-day total: $28,000)

Steve Clarke: $17,700 – $10,301 = $7,399 (What is Corpus Christi?)

Jin-Soo Huh: -$200 (By rule, he didn’t participate in the final round)

With this win, Emily became a one-day winner with $28,000 as the total earnings from her first game. She will be returning to compete against two new players in the next episode, which will air on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

