Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 11, 2022, Monday

Season 38 of Jeopardy! aired a new episode on Monday, July 11, 2022, featuring one-day winner Robert Won. He competed against two new players in today’s episode.

The competition series is a game show where the host tests the knowledge of contestants through quizzes related to various topics, from history and science to entertainment. The contestants earn money with every correct answer, and the one with the highest amount wins the episode.

The winner then comes back for the next episode to defend their win. Mattea Roach (23 wins) and Ryan Long (16 wins) have had the highest winning streaks this year.

In the July 11 episode, returning champion Robert Won (a math professor) was up against Steve Clarke (a lawyer from Chesapeake, Virginia), and Aleithia Stephens (a course developer from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma).

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Steve Clarke

In the previous episode, Robert Won emerged as the winner with a total of $32,001. In today’s episode, the professor was close to winning but lost the game by just two dollars.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Robert had to plan his wager down to the last dollar! #overheardonset Robert had to plan his wager down to the last dollar! #overheardonset https://t.co/U20COkQw3m

Steve Clarke and Robert Won were seen giving each other tough competition from the very start. In the first round, the categories included “Glaciers, Hearing Red, The Raven-Pourri, License Plate Mottos, Great Britain in the 1700s, Cheery-‘O.’”

Steve and Aleithia Stephens gave three correct answers to the first 15 clues in the round, and Robert provided eight correct answers. After 30 clues, Aleithia struggled to keep up with Steve (13 correct) and Robert (12 correct). Their total earnings were:

Steve - $6,600

Robert - $5,800

Aleithia - $2,200

In the second round, aka Double Jeopardy, the categories were “Writer Wronger, Characters in the Movie, Trial & Era, Wood, Geography from Macau to Ogden, Familial Phrases.” The returning champion led the round with 21 correct responses, which spiked his total to $23,000. Steve wasn't far behind, with 20 correct answers that banked him $13,800. Aleithia scored $7,400 by providing 11 correct answers.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Robert’s luck didn’t work as he answered incorrectly and lost his wagering amount of $4,601. This brought his total down to $18,399. Aleithia and Steve gave the correct responses and won their bets. Aleithia’s total rose to $14,799, but Steve (who wagered the same amount as Robert) scored the highest amount of $18,401. Due to this, Robert lost his winning streak by just two dollars.

Steve Clarke ended up winning Jeopardy! today.

Steve Clarke: Tonight’s winner (Image via SteveClarkeVA/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question’s category in the July 11 episode was “Musical Theater,” and the clue was:

“It's one of the most revived shows in Broadway history, and in 2001, it was designated the state opera of South Carolina.”

The correct response was “Porgy and Bess.”

The final round was intense, especially the moment when returning champion Robert Won lost by being the only one with an incorrect response. Here are the final results:

Steve $13,800 + $4,601 = $18,401 (What is Porgy and Bess?) (1-day total: $18,401)

Robert $23,000 – $4,601 = $18,399 (What is South Pacific?)

Aleithia $7,400 + $7,399 = $14,799 (What is Porgy & Bess?)

With this win, Steve became a one-day winner with total earnings of $18,401. Last month, he took to his Twitter handle to share the news about his appearance on the game show. His post read:

“I'm thrilled to announce a lifelong dream of mine has come true and I will be appearing on @Jeopardy on July 11. It was an incredible experience and one I will never forget.”

Steve will return for the next episode, which will air on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. This week will mark host Mayim Bialik’s final stint on the show.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far