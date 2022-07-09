Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 8, 2022, Friday

A new episode of Jeopardy! Season 38 aired on Friday, July 8, 2022, featuring three contestants.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning game show tests players’ knowledge about a wide range of topics. The contestant who earns the highest amount of money wins.

The show originally began in 1964 on NBC but ended in 1975. It made its return in 1984 and is now still running successfully.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the July 8 episode welcomed one-day champion Brian Ahern, a user support associate from Daly City, California. He was up against Leigh Jahnig, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois, and Robert Won, a math professor from Washington, DC.

Robert Won defeated returning champion Brian Ahern to secure today’s title.

Brian won the July 7 episode and won $26,800. Unfortunately, his intelligence and luck didn’t help this time around, and he ended up with nothing.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round were Scandinavia, Weather Words, Danger! Danger!, Role Call, Historic Structures, and One Letter Changes Everything.

Brian started well as he earned $6,200. Meanwhile, Robert scored $6,400, and Leigh Jahnig banked $3,000.

The categories for the Double Jeopardy round were The Cold War Era, Gone Extinct, Crossword Clues “C," The Jacksons 5, What is Love…, and Baby Don’t Hurt Me.

The second round turned out to be lucky for Leigh as she got a few correct answers, making her total $16,000. Robert led this round with 15 correct responses, which added more money to his total ($23,700). Meanwhile, Brian had a hard time competing against the others and banked only $6,200.

The Final Jeopardy round was pretty intense as Brian ended up with $0 after he wagered all his earnings. Leigh, on the other hand, could have won the game if Robert had not wagered $1 extra. Leigh's total earnings were $32,000, while Robert’s were $32,001.

Hence, Robert Won won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category of the final round was “Science and the Bible.” The clue was:

“A 2021 study suggested that an asteroid that struck the Jordan Valley c. 1650 B.C. gave rise to the story of this city in Genesis 19.”

The answer to the clue was “Sodom.”

Leigh and Robert answered correctly and won their respective wagered amounts, $16,000 and $8,301. Brian couldn’t answer the final question and lost his wagering amount of $6,200, which was his total earnings for the day.

The final results of the July 8 episode were:

Robert Won: $23,700 + $8,301 = $32,001 (What is Sodom?) (1-day total: $32,001)

Leigh Jahnig: $16,000 + $16,000 = $32,000 (What is The Great Flood ? Sodom?)

Brian Ahern: $6,200 – $6,200 = $0 (What is Babel?)

With this win, Robert became a one-day champion of Jeopardy!. His total earnings for the day were $32,001. The math professor will return in the next episode to defend his win. Only time will tell whether he will manage to become a two-day champion.

Jeopardy! airs from Monday to Friday. The next episode will be released on Monday, July 11, 2022.

