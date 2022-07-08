Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer, and contestants - July 8, 2022, Friday

With the week coming to an end, Jeopardy! is all set to air a brand-new episode featuring new champion Brian Ahern, who beat the prolific Yunsheng Wang in the previous episode. Brian will face math professor Robert Won and attorney Leigh Jahnig in his quest to increase his streak.

One of the most recognizable game shows in the world, Jeopardy! has slowly established its hold on the television market since its inception back in 1964. With 38 seasons already aired, this season has turned out to be one of the most popular ones in the history of the show, owing to some legendary contestants like Matt Amadio and Amy Schneider.

The game show is popular for its offbeat and engaging nature. Alongside these defining qualities, it is popular for its final round. The extremely intriguing final round boasts a completely different format and allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Public defender Yungsheng's is never going to live down missing a clue from IN THE COURTROOM. #overheardonset Public defender Yungsheng's is never going to live down missing a clue from IN THE COURTROOM. #overheardonset https://t.co/pXwURFrF3Q

Viewers can participate by guessing the final answer ahead of the episode's airtime. This has become a common practice for loyal fans of Jeopardy! over the years. However, this is often a complicated task, given the variety of topics and genres in the final question. To help out in such scenarios, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details about the upcoming episode below.

July 8, 2022, Friday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Heather has her priorities straight. Heather has her priorities straight. https://t.co/2pi0zvMkBL

The question for the upcoming episode's final round reads:

"A 2021 study suggested that an asteroid that struck the Jordan Valley c. 1650 B.C. gave rise to the story of this city in Genesis 19."

The category for today's episode of the show is "Science and the Bible." This is an awkwardly contradictory topic, but it will allow both men of faith and science to feel included. It is also a rare topic, making it harder for trivia buffs to instantaneously guess the answer.

The final round poses an odd problem, where the participants are supplied with the question and have to figure out the answer. This can often result in a hoard of complications.

Clue and Solution to today's Final Jeopardy! - July 8, 2022

The clue and solution to the latest episode of the game show, for the category "Science and the Bible," is:

Clue: A 2021 study suggested that an asteroid that struck the Jordan Valley c. 1650 B.C. gave rise to the story of this city in Genesis 19.

Answer: Sodom.

A 2021 study discovered that an asteroid allegedly hit the city of Jordan Valley during the time of Sodom's destruction. In the Bible, it is stated that God destroyed the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah for their wickedness. This is one of the cases where a story in the Bible was explained by science.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy TFW you run out of category ideas (jk, jk, we've got plenty) TFW you run out of category ideas (jk, jk, we've got plenty) https://t.co/MJAmZVI7Vm

The final round also puts the participants in a difficult situation where they have to choose between playing the final round and running the risk of losing their earnings for the day or walking away with the money and losing the chance of extending their streaks.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, July 8, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Brian Ahern, math professor Robert Won, and attorney Leigh Jahnig. Brian has already displayed a great bit of skill and will look to extend his streak in the next round.

Catch him in tonight's edition of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

