Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 5, 2022, Tuesday

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! on July 5, 2022, will see a new champion begin their reign. With players struggling to maintain a lengthy streak since the fall of Ryan Long, the show has recently seen a slew of returning champions. Yungsheng Wang, the winner of yesterday's episode, is all set to dominate tonight.

Jeopardy! has been around since the early 1960s, captivating viewers from around the globe with its unique format. Trivia enthusiasts are particularly fascinated with the highly-celebrated long-running game show, which is typically played among three contestants.

The final round in every episode is quite engaging and usually features multiple twists. The best part is that viewers can participate in the final round from the comfort of their homes for a more immersive experience. They have to guess the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

Loyal fans of the show always attempt to make the correct guess, but it can often prove to be daunting since the the game show takes almost every possible category and topic into consideration when formulating questions.

To make things easier for you, we have compiled today's question, answer, and other details below.

July 5, 2022, Tuesday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question belongs to the category 'National Historic Sites'

The final question for the upcoming episode is from the category, "National Historic Sites." It reads:

"Less than 100 yards north of the J. Edgar Hoover Building is this notorious location."

The question is a little complicated so each contestant will have to put their best foot forward. Since the final round provides the answer to the contestants, they have the task of figuring out the question, which can often be complicated.

Solution to July 5, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Solution: Ford's Theatre.

The infamous Ford's Theatre sits just a few yards north of the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. It is a historical location since Abraham Lincoln was assassinated here in 1865.

The theatre was later used as a government office building. It was recently renovated in 2009 and still attracts a lot of tourists.

In the final round, participants always find themselves in a tough spot. They have to make a choice between playing the round and risking their entire earnings for the day, or walking away and losing the chance to extend their streak to another day.

Most veteran players have struggled with this round, including the likes of Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider. It is important for players to keep their cool during this round so that a rash answer does not cost them heavily.

Jeopardy! contestants today- July 5, 2022

The three contestants in the upcoming episode of the show are North Carolina-based banking analyst Jake Marvin, elementary school teacher Suzy Garver from Oregon, and returning champion Yungsheng Wang.

Wang is a public defender from LA, California, who played incredibly in the previous episode. Catch him trying to extend his streak to another day in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! tonight.

