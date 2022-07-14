Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 13, 2022, Wednesday

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will mark the return of two-day champion Steve Clarke, who has won $38,400 so far. He is set to face off against middle school band director Emily Fiasco and non-profit employee Jin-Soo Huh in tonight's episode.

This current season of the game show has seen some amazing contestants like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, and Ryan Long build impressive streaks. Since Ryan's downfall, players have struggled to build a lengthy streak.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world, having been on and off the air since 1964. With 38 seasons already under its belt, the show has built a loyal fanbase that transcends geographical boundaries. Much of the show's appeal stems from its engaging format. The brilliant final round is especially popular among viewers since it allows them to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Over the years, fans from around the world have made it a tradition to guess the final answer ahead of the episode's airtime. However, this might not always be easy since the show is known to present many different categories, spanning many different subjects. To help you out, we have got the answer below.

July 13, 2022, Wednesday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "State Mottos"

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This motto is the name of a city in that state & is a famous quote by an ancient Greek from the 3rd century B.C."

This question is from the category "State Mottos." The topic being rather specific may actually make it easier for participants to come up with the right answer.

The final round sees the participants being provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often cause some serious problems for the trivia-buffs on the show.

Solution: Eureka.

Eureka is the state motto of California, probably used as a reference to the discovery of gold in the state. Eureka roughly translates to "I have found it," and was used by the famous Greek mathematician Archimedes. He used the term when he finally discovered the method of determining gold's purity. There is also a town called Eureka in California.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, July 13, 2022

The three contestants for today's episode of the game show are two-day champion Steve Clarke, middle school band director Emily Fiasco, and education non-profit employee Jin-Soo Huh.

Steve Clarke is a lawyer from Chesapeake, Virginia, who has displayed great skill in his previous games. He will try his best to break the jinx and establish a long streak. Catch him trying to extend his streak in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! tonight.

