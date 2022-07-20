Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 19, 2022, Tuesday

In the latest episode of Jeopardy! Season 38, one-day winner William Chou failed to secure a second victory as he went up against two new contestants.

William, a research fellow from Austin, Texas, defeated three-day winner Emily Fiasco in the previous episode. Emily was a middle school band director from St. Louis, Missouri, who earned $87,201 from three games. Unfortunately, she lost her fourth game to William.

William, on the other hand, won his first game through a tie-breaker round on Monday. He returned to face two new contestants in the latest episode, which aired on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

William was up against Matt Mierswa, an attorney from River Edge, New Jersey, and Catherine Belling, a medical humanities professor from Chicago, Illinois.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Matt Mierswa

The July 19 episode, hosted by Ken Jennings, started with a healthy competition between Matt Mierswa and William Chou. However, the final results weren’t in favor of the returning champion.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Even William is a bit surprised he came all the way back! #overheardonset Even William is a bit surprised he came all the way back! #overheardonset https://t.co/pvlIYHQTLi

The categories of the first round were San Diego: News Clues, Cartoon Theme Song Lyrics, 20th Century America, Hybrid Animal Parents, ‘Lock,’ and Key.

Matt led the round with 24 correct answers and one incorrect response. He made $9,400. William earned $4,200, thanks to his 15 correct answers. Catherine Belling, on the other hand, struggled with the signaling device and was only able to answer two clues correctly. Unfortunately, she gave three incorrect answers, which took her first earnings to negative (-$400).

In the second round, the categories were International National Parks, The Movie’s Director, Let’s Build A House, Possessive Lit, Under Quarantine, and Word Origins.

Matt once again took the lead in the Double Jeopardy round. With 26 correct answers, his total went up to $16,600. William came second with $14,600, while Catherine was far behind with $400.

The Final Jeopardy round turned out to be unlucky for returning champion William as he was the only one who failed to answer the question correctly. He wagered his entire earnings of the day in this round and lost all the money.

Catherine and Matt, on the other hand, answered the final clue correctly. Catherine’s total went up to $800, and Matt’s went up to $29,201.

Hence, Matt Mierswa won Jeopardy! today.

Matt Mierswa: Tonight’s winner (Image via Matt Mierswa/LinkedIn, Jeopardy!)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the July 19 episode, the category for the final round was “Opera,” and the final clue read:

“An aria from this opera says, ‘Put on your costume & apply make-up to your face. The people pay & they want to laugh.’”

The correct answer to the clue was “Pagliacci.”

While Matt and Catherine answered the final clue correctly, William failed to do so. The returning champion wagered his entire daily amount in the final round and lost it all, making his total $0. Catherine also wagered everything, but her answer was correct.

Here's a look at the final results of the July 19 episode:

Matt Mierswa: $16,600 + $12,601 = $29,201 (What is Pagliacci?) (1-day total: $29,201)

Catherine Belling: $400 + $400 = $800 (What is Pagliacci?)

William Chou: $14,600 – $14,600 = $0 (What Rigoletto)

After defeating returning champion William, Matt has now become a one-day winner. He will return to play in the next episode to add more money to his current earnings of $29,201.

The next episode of Jeopardy! will air on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

