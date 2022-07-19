Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 19, 2022, Tuesday

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will see the new champion, William Chou, return for his second game after his fantastic win over three-day champion Emily Fiasco in the previous round. The upcoming episode will see the Texas-based research fellow take on attorney Matt Mierswa and medical humanities professor Catherine Belling in a bid to extend his streak.

The rapidly growing appeal of Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. With the 38th season nearing completion, the American game show has established itself as a giant in the entertainment market. A large part of the show's appeal comes from its unique format and offbeat content. The final round is also a major winner in this process.

The offbeat final round has many elements that make it one of the most appealing parts of the show. Apart from the great dilemma and the unique tone, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the respective episode's airtime. This has become a common practice for fans around the world.

However, this is not always an easy task, given the variety of topics and genres the game show introduces. To make things easier for fellow Jeopardy! fans, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details about the upcoming episode below.

July 19, 2022, Tuesday- Today's Final

Jeopardy! question is from the category "Opera"

The question for the upcoming final round of the show reads:

"An aria from this opera says, "Put on your costume & apply make-up to your face. The people pay & they want to laugh."

This question is from the category "Opera." Though relatively less broad, this is still a category that necessitates a good deal of trivia knowledge, especially with this particular question.

The final round poses an odd challenge where the participants are provided with a solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often be very difficult for participants.

The solution to the July 19, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Solution: Pagliacci.

Ruggero Leoncavallo's Pagliacci (roughly translated to "clowns") is an opera about a sad clown. The most famous aria from the opera is titled Vesti la giubba, which means "Put on the costume." This aria comes at the end of the first act when Canio discovers that his wife has been cheating on him, but, as a clown, he goes on to perform.

The participants also face a difficult choice in the final round. They can either risk their entire earnings for the day and play the round or walk away and lose the chance to extend their streaks. This round has been difficult for even veteran players like Mattea Roach and Ryan Long.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, July 19, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are:

William Chou, a Texas-based research fellow

Matt Mierswa, a New Jersey-based attorney

Catherine Belling, a Chicago-based medical humanities professor

Catch William trying to extend his streak on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far