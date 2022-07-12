Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 12, 2022, Tuesday

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will feature new champion Steve Clarke as the show returns on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The last few weeks of the game show saw a hoard of new champions as the winners struggled to dominate and establish long streaks.

The current season of the show, Season 38 to be precise, has witnessed the brilliance of champions like Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and Ryan Long, so fans' expectations are at an all-time high.

Jeopardy! has been around since the 1960s and its loyal fanbase continues to revel in new episodes of the show. The intriguing final round contributes to the soaring popularity of the show because it takes quite a unique approach. The best part is that viewers are able to take part in the final round from the comfort of their homes.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy TFW you run out of category ideas (jk, jk, we've got plenty) TFW you run out of category ideas (jk, jk, we've got plenty) https://t.co/MJAmZVI7Vm

Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, not everyone is a bonafide trivia buff, so this task can get really difficult, especially since the game show presents a variety of topics. We have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details pertaining to the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! below.

What is today's Final Jeopardy! question? July 12, Tuesday

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Robert had to plan his wager down to the last dollar! #overheardonset Robert had to plan his wager down to the last dollar! #overheardonset https://t.co/U20COkQw3m

The question for the upcoming final round of the game show is:

"Discovered in 1877, they were named for siblings of the Greek god of love."

The topic for today's final round is, "Pairs in Astronomy." This is a quite a niche topic and the participants will have to figure out how to handle it.

The final round follows an odd format where the answer is supplied to the contestants and they are left to figure out the question. This can prove to be a major challenge for even veteran contestants.

Solution to the July 12, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

For the topic "Pairs in Astronomy," the solution is as follows:

Clue: Discovered in 1877, they were named for siblings of the Greek god of love.

Solution: Phobos and Deimos.

Phobos and Deimos are the moons of Mars. Originally discovered in 1877, astronomers named these two moons after two of Eros' siblings. Eros, the Greek god of love, is the son of Aphrodite, the goddess of love and lust, and Ares, the god of war. In Greek mythology, Deimos is the god of dread and terror while Phobos is the god of fear and panic.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Welcome back to the Alex Trebek Stage! For the first time in two years, tickets for our studio audience are now available: bit.ly/3c09olM Welcome back to the Alex Trebek Stage! For the first time in two years, tickets for our studio audience are now available: bit.ly/3c09olM https://t.co/rApjpzkcHO

The final round also offers a critical choice to the participants. They can either play on and risk it all or walk away and lose the chance to extend their streak. This dilemma causes a lot of drama in every episode of the show.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The three contestants for today's episode of the show are returning champion Steve Clarke, business developer Tehmeena Malik, and history teacher Ben Coller. Steve began his streak after beating Won in the previous round and now looks to make a great streak out of his win.

Catch him in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy! tonight.

