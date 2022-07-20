Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 20, 2022, Wednesday

Jeopardy! is ready to return with a new episode on July 20, 2022, bringing with it a new champion, Matt Mierswa. With the prolific season nearing its end, it is becoming highly unlikely for a champion to make a historic streak in the final few days. But Mierswa will try to achieve this feat in the upcoming episode by pushing to win against assistant dean Alfred Guy and nurse practitioner Alison Trembly.

The age-old game show Jeopardy! has arguably become one of the most talked-about game shows in the world. Much of the credit goes to the show's offbeat format and engaging nature. In its decades-long run beginning in the early 1960s, the game show has managed to build a resonating name and a loyal fanbase that spans across the world. The current season has also been one of the most historic in the show's long history, owing to participants like Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider.

The final round of the show is also one of the major reasons for its increasing popularity. The offbeat final round, along with featuring some unique challenges, allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

However, as this can often be a cumbersome task, we have compiled all the relevant data about the upcoming round of Jeopardy!, including the solution to the final question, below.

July 20, 2022, Wednesday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The upcoming final question comes from the category "Historic American Roads." It reads:

"Originally a Native American trail, the Dutch made it a main road and today it runs 33 miles from State Street to Sleepy Hollow."

This is a rather specific and narrow category. Though this should ideally make things easier, it is often not the case when it comes to rare topics. However, the answer to this question is a very popular road, and that should at least help hardcore trivia buffs to guess the answer correctly.

In the final round, participants are supplied with the question and they have to figure out the answer. Though this sounds easy, it has previously caused a lot of trouble for the participants.

Clue and solution to the July 20, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

For the upcoming round of July 20, 2022, the clue and solution are as follows:

Clue: Originally a Native American trail, the Dutch made it a main road and today it runs 33 miles from State Street to Sleepy Hollow.

Solution: Broadway.

One of the oldest roads through New York City, Broadway runs from State Street in southern Manhattan to Sleepy Hollow in Westchester, N.Y., covering approximately 33 miles. It originally began as a native American trail called the Wickquasgeck trail. When the Dutch took over New York, they designated the Wickquasgeck trail as one of the main thoroughfares in the city.

The final round also comes with a difficult choice. Players can either risk it all and play the round or walk away and lose the chance to extend their streaks.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are returning champion and New Jersey-based attorney Matt Mierswa, Dean Alfred Guy, and nurse practitioner Alison Trembly.

Mierswa has just began the streak and will look forward to continuing it in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!.

