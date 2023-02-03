Who is Jet Tila? Food Network star is all set to participate in Superchef Grudge Match 2023

Popular celebrity chef and Food Network star, Jet Tila is set to feature in Food Network's new reality show Superchef Grudge Match 2023.

The show will be hosted by celebrity chef and restaurateur Darnell Ferguson. It will feature dramatic long-standing personal and professional feuds among rival chefs that are settled in one round. The winner of the battle will take home $10,000 in cash prize, a priceless knife from the defeated chef, and everlasting top spot rights over their culinary rival.

Jet Tila, a 47-year-old, reality celeb chef and culinary expert, will be featured in the very first episode of the competition series. As an entrepreneur and a culinary anthropologist in Thai and Chinese, Jet has firmly established his virtuoso persona in the field and in the type of art that he has the most passion about - food-based storytelling.

The first part of the official synopsis as stated by Warner Bros. Discovery Plus press release states:

"In the series premiere, Darnell welcomes Chefs Antonia Lofaso and Jet Tila to settle their Tournament of Champions rivalry – the two were tied in every category, until Jet won a rematch in the finale by one point. Since she has historically come out on top, Antonia is determined to restore order in the universe – while Jet is ready to defend his win."

Jet Tila is the owner of multiple eateries across Los Angeles, California with a host of accolades in his pocket

Jet Tila adds creativity and artistry to traditional Thai culinary food to create a signature style that is, at its core, his own. He was born into a Thai family in Los Angeles, California. His was the family that founded the first Thai markets and restaurants in the U.S.

His Cantonese grandmother taught him first culinary customs of Asia when he was a little boy, and he later worked in the renowned Bangkok Market and the Royal Thai Restaurant. While the former opened in 1972, and the latter emerged in 1978.

Jet Tila attended and successfully completed his culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in order to lay the groundwork for his deep, passionate foundation. This helped him to enhance his vast understanding of Asian cooking and better express his artistic abilities and vision.

Jet earned a degree from Le Cordon Bleu and completed a rigorous training course at the California Sushi Academy. He is also a past recipient of the Mayor of Los Angeles' annual Dream of Los Angeles Award.

Jet Tila launched Modern Asian Kitchen in 2013, a fast-casual Pan-Asian concept with outlets all over California. He did so with the help of the Compass Group, the largest food service company in the world.

Jet Tila's culinary expertise has no match in all of Los Angeles

Jet's culinary expertise is extensive, and the Royal Thai Consul-General has appointed him the first Culinary Ambassador of Thai Cuisine.

His extensive television career includes becoming the floor reporter on Iron Chef America, Parts Unknown with Anthony Bourdain, and Chopped. He was also a part of Cutthroat Kitchen, Beat Bobby Flay, Guy's Grocery Games, and the Today Show, in addition to a long list of honors and accomplishments.

Tila established a cafe at the Silicon Valley offices of Google and runs a hugely successful Asian food line through Schwan's Home Service. His Melting Pot Food Tours of Thai Town, Los Angeles, allow him to stay true to his heritage. The tour takes visitors on a guided tour of Tila's favorite parts of the neighborhood.

At Steve Wynn's Encore Casino and Resort on the Las Vegas Strip, Tila unveiled the highly regarded Wazuzu in 2009, a stunning interpretation of Pan-Asian cuisine. He also started Bistronomics, a renowned collection of pop-up dining experiences, in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Tila has created three world records: the largest California roll, the largest seafood stew, and the largest stir fry.

He wrote for the Times and contributed to numerous other publications and multimedia platforms. These included National Public Radio, and the Food Network, and had appearances on the CBS Early Show, No Reservations, and Best Thing I Ever Ate. Thanks to all these, Jet Tila successfully made the switch from subject to the producer.

He has also competed against the legendary Chef Masaharu Morimoto on Iron Chef America.

In addition, Jet Tila hosts the Ready Jet Cook program on Food Network. Jet Tila has authored his bestselling 101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die: Discover a New World of Flavors in Authentic Recipes as well.

Jet and his wife Ali also co-wrote a cookbook titled, 101 Epic Dishes: Recipes That Teach You How to Make the Classics Even More Delicious as well.

About Superchef Grudge Match 2023

Louisville-based celebrity chef Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson is the co-host of Worst Cooks in America and the Tournament of Champions veteran. He will host Food Network's new reality series, Superchef Grudge Match 2023.

In the series, slated to premiere on February 7, 2023, Darnell will orchestrate two distinct contests between rival chefs who have feuds to put an end to it and earn a cash prize and glory rights over their rival.

The second part of the official synopsis of the premiere episode as stated by Warner Bros. Discovery Plus press release states:

"It’s mentor vs. protégé as restaurateur Brian Malarkey takes on Chef Carlos Anthony. Brian and Carlos have opened ten restaurants together and Carlos is tired of pulling all the culinary weight while Brian gets the recognition – but does he have what it takes to step out of the shadows and win the spotlight."

It continues:

"Upcoming episodes include a culinary commentator clash between Justin Warner and Simon Majumdar, an ‘Iron Chef Gauntlet’ rivalry reunion with Stephanie Izard and Shota Nakajima and a dispute over social media is settled between SanDiego’s Drew Bent and Claudia Sandoval.”

Produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment, Superchef Grudge Match 2023 premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network and can be streamed on Discovery+

