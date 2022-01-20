After hosting This is Life, award-winning journalist Lisa Ling is back with another show, Take Out With Lisa Ling. This time, Ling will explore America's Asian takeout restaurants, their history, and the lives of the families that run them, along the culinary journey.

The series will debut on HBO Max and will explore New Orleans, Orange County, New York City, Virginia, Sacramento and Los Angeles among many other places to find some inspiring stories.

'Take Out With Lisa Ling': Release date, trailer and all about the docu-series on Asian cuisine

Take Out With Lisa Ling will be released on HBO Max on January 27, 2022. The show is being executively produced by Ling and David Shadrack Smith, President of Part2 Pictures. Part2 had earlier produced Ling’s CNN docuseries This Is Life.

The six-part series will see Ling taking her viewers,

"Behind the counter and into the lives of the people and families who run some of America’s over 45,000 Asian restaurants.”

The series unravels the stories and aims to tackle relevant themes such as:

“The complicated journey of the Asian community, past and present, at a critical time, while zig-zagging the country celebrating the joy that the little white take-out box can bring.”

With this show, Ling gives an ode to all those Asian restaurants in America who have kept the age-old culinary tradition of Asian food alive despite hardships and have helped in shaping the country.

In a statement, Lisa shared the following sentiment with her viewers:

“It is time that we learn about a community that has been integral to America’s development but has largely been ignored by American history. My own family’s path to their American dream started in a Chinese restaurant, and I cannot wait to learn the stories of those whose journey paralleled mine throughout different parts of this country”

The show will feature about six restaurants and their untold stories. In a conversation with NBC news, Lisa shared the following:

“I do think that with the six restaurants we chose, every episode will introduce you to an aspect of American history that you have probably never heard about through this incredible lens of food. Those hidden stories”

On a personal level, Take Out With Lisa Ling has helped the host feel connected to her Chinese roots for the “first time”.

Take Out With Lisa Ling airs on HBO Max on January 22, 2022.

