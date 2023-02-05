Benedict Cumberbatch's Eric: Cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to team up with Netflix for the upcoming thriller titled Eric. Written by esteemed playwright Abi Morgan, who is also an Emmy award winner, the upcoming series will be set in 1980s New York.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who was recently the talk of the town for his portrayal of Dr. Strange in the MCU, will play the role of Vincent Sullivan. His character will be seen desperately trying to learn the truth behind his son's disappearance.

While there has been no announcement regarding Eric's release date, the series will most likely be available to view in early 2024.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Eric to star Gaby Hoffmann, Ivan Morris Howe, and more

Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent Sullivan

Benedict Cumberbatch is arguably one of the most popular actors of the generation, having recently starred in the Academy Award-favorite Power of the Dog. He is known for taking up challenging roles and fans will now see the Sherlock star step into the shoes of a puppeteer, Vincent.

Vincent is the creator of a famous TV show, Good Day Sunshine, and is seen doing everything in his power to look for his missing son, Edgar.

Ivan Morris Howe as Edgar

Ivan Morris Howe will star as Edgar Anderson, the 9-year-old child that Eric will focus on. As per Variety, he is an artistically inclined child who is socially withdrawn from the world. Howe's role will be pivotal in the story.

Gaby Hoffmann as Cassie Anderson

Gaby Hoffman will portray Vincent's wife and Edgar's mother, Cassie Anderson. She will also reportedly struggle with Vincent's whimsical nature, among other things.

According to sources, the series will also star McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, Clarke Peters, Phoebe Nicholls, David Denman, Bamar Kane, Adepero Odyue, Alexis Molnar, and Roberta Colindrez.

The filming of the series is currently ongoing

Apart from headlining the upcoming Netflix series, Cumberbatch will also reportedly be the executive producer of the show.

As per Variety, one of the executive producers, Abi Morgan spoke about the series and said:

"Eric is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980's New York, and the good bad and ugly world of Vincent. The chance to work with Benedict and the creative team at Sister (Pictures) and Netflix, is irresistible."

The filming for the project is currently ongoing and major shooting locations include Hungary and New York.

Netflix released a detailed synopsis of the upcoming show that is sure to excite fans across the globe.

It reads:

"When Edgar, a young boy goes missing in 1980s Manhattan, his grief-stricken father Vincent, a puppeteer on America’s leading kids’ TV show, finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under Edgar’s bed."

It continues:

"In his quest to find the truth to Edgar’s disappearance, Vincent is forced into the dark shadows of a city rife with corruption to discover that the real monsters live much closer to home. Set against the backdrop of the 1980s AIDS epidemic, Detective Ledroit, tasked to uncover internal corruption in the NYPD, finds himself drawn into the search for Edgar, while privately coming to terms with secrets of his own."

Apart from this show, Benedict Cumberbatch is also slated to appear in another Netflix project by Wes Anderson, which is still untitled.

Fans now await more details about Eric.

