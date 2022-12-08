Wes Anderson's new movie, Asteroid City, is reportedly set to arrive in select theaters on June 16, 2023. The sci-fi movie stars several prominent actors, including Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, and Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, in key roles.

Fans on Twitter are impressed with the stunning ensemble cast, and have expressed their excitement for the film. One evidently thrilled user asked in disbelief, ''A sci-fi with THIS cast?''

A fan's reaction to the new Wes Anderson movie cast (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Wes Anderson's Asteroid City cast, featuring Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks, impresses fans

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Wes Anderson's new movie Asteroid City. The biggest talking point was the ensemble cast, including several A-listers like Tom Hanks, Edward Norton, and Margot Robbie, and several others.

Fans have been raving about the cast on Twitter whilst others have expressed their enthusiasm for the film, which is set to be released in the summer of the upcoming year.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

The movie will take viewers back to the 50s in a desert town various students and parents convene at an event. However, things do not go as expected as chaos disrputs the event, causing absolute mayhem.

Not many other details about the plot are known at this point. The screenplay is co-written by Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola, who's previously worked with Anderson on movies like The Darjeeling Limited and Moonrise Kingdom.

The film has garnered massive hype, thanks to its stunning cast. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the new movie also features actors like Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, and many others in major roles.

More details about Wes Anderson's previous works

Wes Anderson's previous film, The French Dispatch, also featured an brilliant ensemble cast. It inncluded the likes of Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, and Frances McDormand, among numerous others, in important roles.

The anthology film tells multiple stories with a wide range of characters and focuses on the various stories published in a fictional American magazine. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Searchlight Pictures:

''THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.''

The French Dispatch was a commercial success and also received highly positive reviews from fans and critics. While fans raved about the movie's unique visual tone, original storylines, critics appreciated the thematic depth. Several critics have considered it to be amongst Anderson's finest films.

Apart from The French Dispatch, Anderson has directed several acclaimed movies over the last two decades, many of which are regarded as classics of the 21st century. These include The Darjeeling Limited, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, and The Royal Tenenbaums.

Anderson's movies are known for their distinctive visual style, quirky characterizations, and unique storylines. Some of his influences include Stabnley Kubrick and Stayajit Ray. Several contemporary film critics and scholars consider Anderson to be one of the finest American filmmakers of his generation.

Wes Anderson's upcoming movie, Asteroid, will be released in select theaters in the US on June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes