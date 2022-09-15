Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne friendship explored as former's appearance after visiting latter's home leaves fans concerned

Actor Margot Robbie has sparked concerns about model Cara Delevingne's health among fans, as she looked visibly upset hours after leaving the latter's home at around 5 pm, on September 12.
As per pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old star seemed to be wiping off her tears while traveling to Los Angeles International Airport at around 5 pm on the very same day.
Four hours earlier, the Focus star was pictured leaving Delevingne's West Hollywood residence, hours after the model's sister, Poppy, left house in a black SUV.
At the time of writing, it is unknown if Cara Delevingne was present in the house when the two paid their visits.
The Paper Towns actress has raised several eyebrows over the past few days after her erratic public appearances raised questions about her physical and mental wellbeing.
Twitter reactions on Margot Robbie's appearance after leaving Cara Delevingne house
These recently published pictures of Robbie have added onto all the previous speculations surrounding Cara's health. Fans were quick to show sympathy for the model while also hailed Margot Robbie for being a good friend to the former.
Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne first struck up a friendship while shooting for David Ayer's 2016 action-fantasy film, Suicide Squad. In the film, Robbie played the role of Harley Quinn, while Delevingne was June Moone/Enchantress.
In a 2017 Daily Telegraph interview, the Life in a Year actress dubbed Margot the “most down-to-earth person,” before adding that she's "very hardwoking".
Since then, in addition to attending several red carpets together, the two even have celebrated Delevingne's birthday in August 2022, in Spain, with Sienna Miller among several others in attendance.
Cara Delevingne was seen behaving oddly before boarding a private jet
On September 5, the Carnival Row actress was seen arriving at the airport two hours late, on rapper Jay-Z's private plane. She was seen swinging her sock-clad feet out the back window of a car which drove her up to the location.
After about 45 minutes, the model stepped off the plane. She dropped her phone many times while chatting on it before she was driven away in the same SUV she arrived in, Page Six reports.
Moreover, Cara Delevingne missed the New York Fashion Week on September 12 which had a launch party for her own collection, which was created with late Karl Lagerfeld's fashion brand.
She was also not present at the 2022 Emmy Awards, even though her various Only Murders in the Building co-stars were seen attending the event.
The model and actress has sparked concerns among fans for drug usage on several other occasions as well.
Recently, Delevingne was seen stumbling upon her words and speaking seemingly fast, when talking to host Jimmy Fallon while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While she was showing him a magic trick involving cards, fans noticed how her hands were shaking as she performed the trick on camera.
Previously also in 2013, Delevingne was photographed dropping a small packet of white powder outside her London residence while being surrounded by paparazzi. She quickly hid it and did not address the incident back then.