Who is Benoit Blin? Meet the judge from The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals

Chef Benoit Blin will feature on Netflix's new reality series, The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals, on February 1, 2023, at 03:01 am ET. Cherish Finden will serve as a co-judge for the baking competition show with the hosts in addition to Benoit Blin. Tom Allen and Liam Charles will serve as hosts in the series.

The spin-off series of the popular UK-based reality show Bake Off: The Professionals will feature 12 professional pastry chef duplets competing against one another this season for the title of best patisserie team. Instead of being released weekly like those in the main show, all 10 episodes will be released at once. It will be the first season that will cater to the American audience base.

The official synopsis of the show, as stated on Netflix, states:

"Teams of the UK's most talented pastry chefs compete to be crowned the crème de la crème, but only one duo can rise to the top."

Meet Judge Benoit Blin of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals

55-year-old Chef Patissier Benoit Blin will feature as one of the judges in the upcoming series of Netflix's The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals. He also featured in the seventh season of the British counterpart, Baking show: the Professionals. The veteran chef was born in Villedieu-les-Poêles, in Bass Normandy, France, and yearned to be a chef for as long as he could remember.

The patissier chef has the ability to make exquisite desserts. He achieved excellence via talent, tenacity, extreme discipline, and years of practice. From the age of 12, his parents took him to a bakery every morning at 4:00 am, which he was extremely fond of.

At 15, Benoit spent three weeks on an apprenticeship as a baker for the subsequent two years in his hometown. He discovered that baking required more production and appreciated the finer elements, which are more associated with the pastry side. He then finished a second two-year apprenticeship to become a qualified pastry chef in Granville.

He completed his one-year military service, aged 19, in "The Cercle des Officiers Mariniers," a French Navy Officer Catering Hotel in Cherbourg. He made arrangements with the Navy to take time to prepare for and take the master pastry exam, the "Brevet de Maîtrise Pâtissier," while he was serving in the military. Out of the five sections of the exam, he finished the three theoretical parts that year.

While working at a bakery in Coutances at the age of 21, he met another pastry chef named Bernard Meiss. A year later, Chef Meiss assisted young Benoit Blin in passing the Master Exam. After passing the test, Benoit started working as a pastry chef at the Normandy Hotel in Dauville, close to Caen, France.

Nevertheless, his primary goal was to work with the Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (MOF), who were bestowed the title by the French President. Benoit Blin started honing his artistic abilities while working as the Chef de Partie in pastry at the Ritz Paris two years later.

Every Friday night from 1991 to 1995, after finishing his work at the Ritz, he would rush across Paris to a small sugar school run by Monsieur Jean Creveux MOF 1966, an 80-year-old professor who has instructed around 30 MOFs throughout his career. It was he who taught Benoit how to pull sugar. Among many others, MOF Philippe Rigollot and Pascal Caffet have had a significant impact on Benoit Blin's professional journey.

Benoit Blin married in the fall of 1994, left the Ritz as the Senior Sous Chef, and said yes to Great Chef Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons. In January 1995, he started working as a head pastry chef, and he hasn't looked back since. Chef Blin won the Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie in 2012 for the UK.

Benoit Blin was awarded the Master of Culinary Arts (MCA) in 2005. He was named Pastry Chef of the Year in 2009 and holds a French Master's degree in pastry. He has been a member of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts for a very long time and encourages all aspiring young pastry chefs in the UK to pursue a Master of Culinary Arts degree as a true mark of professional success and accomplishment.

Chef Benoit will feature alongside Chef Finden in the Netflix series, The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals

Benoit Blin will feature with co-judge Cherish Finden on The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals. The series is a spin-off of the seventh season of UK's Bake Off: The Professionals, which is presently airing on Channel 4, in which both of them made their appearance in a known way.

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals will feature some incredibly well-known and professional chefs from prestigious hotels, restaurants, and small companies fighting against one another to be the finest patisserie team in Britain, as opposed to the latter, which comprises amateur chefs.

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals season 1 will air this Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 03:01 am ET on Netflix.

