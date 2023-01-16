Meet the cast of Netflix’s Bake Squad season 2

Popular series Bake Squad is returning for a brand new season for viewers to enjoy mouth-watering desserts. Season 2 of the Netflix series is all set to premiere on Thursday, January 20, 2023, and will feature four popular bakers battling it out for delicious desserts, one among which will be chosen for someone's big day. News of the second season comes after a successful first run in August 2021.

Bake Squad season 2 will see Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi return as the host and will feature four competitive and well-known bakers, including cake decorator Ashley Holt, pastry chefs Christophe Rull and Maya-Camille Broussard, and chocolatier Gonzo Jimenez.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“After baking up a storm in season one, all four original members of the Squad are back and hungry for more! The expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping centerpieces for someone’s extra special big day."

Who will you get to see on Bake Squad season 2?

Cast members of Bake Squad Season 2 include talented bakers who will compete for a chance to showcase their cakes on several customer occasions, such as weddings, pregnancy news, anniversaries, and so much more.

Compared to the previous installment, the desserts set to be featured this season include a range of sweet treats, "from exploding cakes to a colossal cheesecake tower and an edible life-size piano." The bakers are set to "pull out all the stops and create desserts you can only dream of!”

Find out everything you need to know about the cast and the host of the popular Netflix series, ahead of its premiere on the platform.

1) Host - Christina Tosi

Although she majored in math, the Bake Squad host eventually pursued her passion for baking. She began her career by working for powerhouse fine-dining chefs like David Bouley, Caesar Ramirez, and Thomas Keller, among several others.

In 2005, Christina joined David Chang's Momofuku and began creating her own pastry line. She also founded the dessert program there. When a space next door to Momofuku Ssam Bar became available, David encouraged her to open her own shop. Hence, she founded Milk Bar in November 2008.

The host has also appeared in several television cooking series, including Chef's Table: Pastry, Bake Squad (season 1), and MasterChef.

2) Ashley Holt

Ashley Holt is a pastry chef and culinary producer based in Brooklyn, New York. She began her career as a model for several well-known magazines like Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle. The Bake Squad host then decided to pursue her passion for baking.

She made a name for herself in the television cooking series by winning The Next Great Baker (TLC), Chopped (Food Network) and The New York Cake Show. She also stood second in Food Network’s Dessert Games and FYI’s Cake Fest. She has also created partnerships with multiple brands and featured in many well-known publications.

3) Christophe Rull

Christophe is a French-born pastry chef with over two decades of experience in the culinary industry. He was 15 when he started his culinary career after spending most of his time in the kitchen with his family. His career took off after he began working at a Michelin star restaurant when he was 16.

The Bake Squad host has since then participated in several international competitions and has become a recognized name in the baking industry.

4) Maya-Camille Broussard

Maya-Camille Broussard is a culinary teacher and entrepreneur. The chef is the owner of Justice of the Pies, a bakery that specializes in pies, tarts, quiches, and several other bakery items. She founded the company in 2014 in memory of her late father Stephen Broussard.

The Bake Squad host was inspired by her father, who was called the Pie Maser, and his style of cooking. She was previously the owner of art lounge Three Peas, but after it was destroyed due to floods three years later, she decided to open up the bakery for people "who deserved a second chance at life," a belief that her father lived by.

5) Gonzo Jimenez

Gonzo was 17 years old when he started working in restaurants and began his career in the culinary world. The Bake Squad host was inspired by his livelihood in a Spanish household surrounded by good food. He enrolled in pastry and culinary school in Buenos Aires, following which he traveled around the world, working for renowned celebrity chefs.

By 2013, the chef had worked in prestigious restaurants across the U.S. and created his own line of chocolates. He moved to South America and held high-profile positions in restaurants across Chile for a few years, following which he shifted to Denver, where he currently resides with his wife Wilma.

Gonzo is the chef at Republica del Cacao and the co-owner of Miette et Chocolat, alongside Chef David Lewis.

Bake Squad season 2 will be an eight-part series, which will see the bakers creating some incredible cakes and desserts for celebratory occasions. While there will be no eliminations, viewers will see them create life-sized portions of everyday things that will leave them craving more.

Don't forget to tune into the episodes of Bake Squad on Friday, January 20, 2023, on Netflix.

