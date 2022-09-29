Who is host Amanda Freitag from Chef Swap at the Beach? Popular celebrity chef started her career as a line cook

Amanda Freitag is ready to return to screens with Chef Swap at the Beach. The famous chef who battled Bobby Flay has another show where she calls the shots. In the upcoming series, she will pit two local chefs against each other, where they will swap restaurants for an hour and cook outside of their comfort zones to win the Chef Swap Knife.

The official description of the show states that the show will take place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The competing chefs will have no idea about their locations, the type of ingredients they will have access to, and what dish they’ll have to make. However, they can carry one ingredient from their home ground to take into enemy territory.

Chef Swap at the Beach is set to premiere on October 1, 2022, at 7 pm ET on The Cooking Channel.

Meet the host of Chef Swap at the Beach, Amanda Freitag, who collects menus

Born on May 11, 1972, Amanda Freitag was raised in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. She studied at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), where she learned the importance of “working clean.”

According to her alumni bio, Amanda’s experience was happy and eye-opening. She recalled getting up at 4 am for an egg cookery class and struggling to bake bread during her time in school. She also remembered the joy she felt when she ate sweetbread for the first time.

Her culinary journey can be credited to everyone in her formative years, including her grandparents and her home economics teacher, Joan Levine.

After her time at the CIA, Amanda worked for multiple restaurants in New York City. While working with Chef Diane Forley, she realized how much she still had to learn about the industry and about food in general. In 1999, the chef traveled through Europe to explore the food scene there. Her journey and her mentors taught her the importance of using the freshest ingredients in the cuisines.

While her initial learning days are over, she still likes to travel. In a conversation with Mashed, she said that she never leaves her home without three tools - a small knife kit, a 10-inch Japanese chef knife, and a microplane. Another thing the Chef Swap at the Beach host always does is bring back menus from places she eats at to add to her collection.

Amanda has left a mark on the culinary world both off-screen and off. She has appeared on multiple Food Network shows, including Chopped, Iron Chef America, and America’s Next Iron Chef. She has even appeared on Beat Bobby Flay.

The Chef Swap at the Beach host believes that cooking should be more approachable, and to make that possible, she launched her cookbook The Chef Next Door in 2015. The chef stars in the digital series Easy AF, showing the audience delicious dishes that can be made easily and quickly in their own kitchen.

Amanda spoke to The Travel Addict about the upcoming show and said that she found some great restaurant owners, including pop-up-type restaurants and high-end establishments.

She further stated that she wishes to keep discovering small restaurants and business owners to help them through the fun competition. While Myrtle Beach has thousands of restaurants, finding independent establishments was “kind of difficult but fun.”

The competing contestants in Chef Swap at the Beach will be judged by Johanna Wilson Jones and Dylan Foster. The former is a Myrtle Beach resident, food writer, and culinary connoisseur, while Foster is a chef and owner of Two Sons Seafood in Murrells, South Carolina.

Don't forget to watch Chef Swap at the Beach this Saturday at 7 pm ET on The Cooking Channel.

