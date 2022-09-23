Butter Board recipe revealed as viral food trend takes over TikTok 

People all over Tiktok have been talking about this exciting new dish called the Butter Board. Here's what it is, how it became viral, and how it is made.

On September 16, 2022, Justine Doiron, a TikTok user (@justine_snacks) and recipe developer, posted a video in which she created a Butter Board. Joshua McFadden's dish for "Herbed" Butter with Warm Bread from his book Six Seasons, which served as her inspiration for the recipe.

A butter board is exactly what it sounds like - a sizable cutting board or cheese plate covered in a thick layer of wonderfully melted butter, providing it with the perfect surface for effortless scooping and spreading.

This recipe is finest when topped with delectable herbs, spices, thinly sliced fruits or vegetables, jams, and sauces. Don’t forget the main ingredient, butter.

How did the recipe become viral?

There have now been over 19.9 billion views of TikToks with the hashtag #butterboard, which explains why we've been seeing so much skillfully designed butter art on most pages lately.

Before recipe developer Justine Doiron published the "first" butter board on her page, this wasn't even a trend on the platform. According to the tiktoker, McFadden's dish for "Herbed" Butter with Warm Bread is made to be served to a crowd of people who might want a communal feel to their appetizer service.

On Doiron's butter board, room temperature butter is skillfully swirled on a cutting board and sprinkled with flaky salt, lemon zest, herbs, thinly sliced red onions, honey, and edible flowers.

In the video, Doiron further says:

"Have you heard of a butter board? This is what one looks like and I want to make them the next charcuterie board."

She then takes out a wooden board in the shape of a slice of bread and immediately puts a generous amount of butter onto it.

Doiron’s video gained over 7.6 Million Views and nearly 1 million likes on Tiktok. This has inspired many people across social media to make their own variants of it with slight changes to the original recipe according to their favor.

Here is how to make a Butter Board

Softened butter would be the first thing you'll require, as it is the main ingredient of the dish. Though unsalted butter is a bit fresher and has a creamier taste without the extra salt, you may choose a the type of butter that fits your taste.

As for the toppings, as you spread the butter on the surface, you may add toppings such as orange zest, rosemary, thyme, hot pepper jelly, fig jam, garlic cloves, basil, and cherry tomatoes.

The original recipe maker, McFadden, expressed his happiness as it is gaining a newfound trend. This is despite the fact that the recipe is about a decade old.

"I think it's super cool. It's something I've been doing forever, so it's nice getting noticed that way."

McFadden said,

"That was always one of the best things: to have a really amazing cultured butter. Typically we were on farms, so we'd be able to pull in all these different little herbs and little special things that are hard to find."

You can try your very own ways to recreate the dish just the way you would prefer, pairing it with your own favorite herbs and ingredients.

