How to get the Hashtag crosshair in Valorant

Valorant has gained a lot of fame and attention since its release. A huge number of professional players have even switched to Valorant from different FPS games. The crosshair system in Valorant is pretty unique and allows players to experiment with the settings. This has brought forth multiple bizarre crosshairs.

While some of these crosshairs cannot even be called so, others make more sense. These crosshairs are not for players who play with their ranks on the line. It is for those who enjoy the game and want to score a few laughs out of their teammates.

A guide to how players can use the Hashtag crosshair in Valorant

To add a new crosshair profile, players should follow these steps:

Open the in-game settings and head over to Crosshair > General. Hit the dropdown list beside Crosshair Profile. Choose the option to create a new profile and then navigate to the Primary sub-tab. Replace the default settings with the ones below to build the Hashtag crosshair in Valorant

Crosshair

Colour: White

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0.5

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: On

Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 0.8

Inner Line Length: 6,6 (Don't enable independent tuning)

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 1,1 (Don't enable independent tuning)

Outer Line Thickness: 7

Outer Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Alternatively, players can choose to use the import code option in the crosshair settings under the general tab to add the Hashtag profile to the game. To do so, follow the given steps:

Go to the crosshair settings and choose to create a new profile and name it. Click on the Import Profile Code button (downward facing arrow icon) and paste the following code and then click the Import option.

Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;m;1;0b;0;1t;7;1l;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

With the recent update, players can now copy the crosshair profile of a teammate they are spectating while in the game. If you see someone on your team using a Hashtag crosshair to aim at enemies, use the in-text command "/cc" to copy their profile while spectating them.

It should be noted that these different crosshair profiles do not improve the players` gameplay and are aimed towards only having fun. The crosshairs for players who wish to play the game in order to ascend to higher ranks should be small and least distracting while also being distinct at all times.

There are two very distinct types of players in the game and those who want to seriously get a higher rank do not entertain such crosshairs. These crosshairs are for fun-loving players who want to enjoy the game since they love playing it.

