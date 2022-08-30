How to get an Instagram crosshair in Valorant

Social media graces its inevitable presence everywhere these days, and Valorant isn't an exception. Thanks to the new crosshair system, one can very easily get an Instagram crosshair in Riot's tactical first-person shooter and use it to take their enemies down in style.

Riot Games strives to keep things fresh with its successful FPS title, adding a multitude of tweaks from time to time. One of the best user-interface features in Valorant happens to be its crosshair system, which allows players to push their creative limits.

While most competitive gamers prefer to keep it simple with a small or a plus crosshair, some like to indulge in quirky crosshairs for fun. The Instagram crosshair is definitely not the best crosshair style for accuracy and quick placement. However, it is perfect for someone wanting to pick up a new challenge.

Read on to find out how to get the Instagram crosshair in Valorant via import codes and settings.

Steps to get the Instagram crosshair in Valorant

With a crosshair style representing one of the most popular social media platforms, players will definitely enjoy the attention from their teammates. That said, it is important to be able to pick frags for the team, and hence, one should make sure to practice with the Instagram crosshair style before starting a placement match.

One can also choose to copy the crosshair profile of the player they are spectating. If readers happen to come across a teammate using the Instagram crosshair, they can simply make use of the new crosshair copy feature.

To get the Instagram crosshair, players should head over to Settings > Crosshair and choose to create a new crosshair profile. Players can name it as they please and must click on the Primary tab to tweak the settings. Filling in the following values will give players the Instagram crosshair:

General Settings

Colour: Pink

Outlines: OFF

Outline Opacity: -

Outline Thickness: -

Center Dot: ON

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: Off

Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 4

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 1

Outer Line Thickness: 10

Outer Line Offset: 5

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Alternatively, gamers can use the following import code to get the Instagram crosshair in Valorant:

0;P;c;6;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;4;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;10;1l;1;1o;5;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Players must open the Crosshair settings and create a new profile to import the given code. Users must look for the Import Profile Code button (downward arrow) and click on it. Pasting the above code and hitting import will give players the new crosshair.

Instagram Crosshair (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

Valorant's latest patch 5.04 made the already flexible crosshair system even more open. One can now tweak the horizontal and vertical lines of the crosshair independently, save up to 15 profiles and copy a spectated player's crosshair profile with a single in-chat command.

Ever since the patch was deployed, several creative minds have taken the chance to create some of the quirkiest crosshair styles in Valorant. One of the best examples is the Nerd Spectacle, which has taken the community by storm.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi