How to get the smiley face crosshair in Valorant

One of the most unique crosshairs in Valorant happens to be the smiley face, guaranteed to spread happiness. Although not a perfect rendition, this style promotes good vibes and will definitely bring a smile to the spectator's face. That said, it isn't the best design for accuracy and quick placements.

Valorant's flexible system lets players unleash their creative ideas into making the most fun-looking crosshair styles. While most unique patterns aren't efficient in competitive play, one can certainly master them well enough to pick important frags.

One can simply copy a smiley face crosshair profile using an in-text command if they come across a teammate using it. Alternatively, one can manually tweak their settings or import the profile through a code.

This article will shed light on the settings that players can use to create a smiley face design manually and add some customizations. One can also use the import code, mentioned right after the settings section, for a direct way.

A guide to creating a smiley face crosshair in Valorant

To add a new design profile, press the ESC key to open in-game settings and then, the Crosshair tab. Under the General sub-section, locate the dropdown list for profiles and choose to add a new one. Name it accordingly and switch to the Primary sub-section to add the values.

Now, change the default values to the ones mentioned below to get the smiley face pattern.

General Settings

Colour: Black/Any color of choice

Outlines: ON

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: ON

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: Off

Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 4

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Movement Error Multiplier: 0

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 1

Outer Line Thickness: 9

Outer Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Movement Error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

If manually tweaking settings and customizations isn't your thing, use the import code below to add the smiley face design to Valorant in seconds.

0;P;c;4;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;1;1o;2;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

To use the import code, follow these steps:

Head to the in-game settings and then, the Crosshair tab. Under General, create a new profile. Look for the downward arrow icon (Import Profile Code) on the left. Click on it, paste the above code, and hit Import to complete the process.

Smiley Face design (Image via Valorant Image Database)

While the smiley face structure will help spread smiles in one's Valorant matches, it will not let the user aim as efficiently as a concise crosshair style. It is larger than the ideal design and may act as a distraction. Hence, the smiley face isn't recommended for use during placement games.

Valorant's newest crosshair system allows players to customize their profiles even more than before. One can now tweak the vertical and horizontal lines of the reticle separately and save up to 15 custom profiles.

These new features have given rise to several unique crosshair styles in the past couple of weeks. That said, the smiley face is an old favorite and will remain close to many players' hearts.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan