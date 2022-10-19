Who is Karen Allen? Meet the host of Snack on This! as season 1 is set to premiere on the Cooking channel 

Snack on This!, a documentary reality series, is set to premiere on October 19 at 8 pm ET on the Cooking Channel. The show will take viewers behind the scenes to showcase how treats are made. It will provide the audience with insight into the process that goes behind making their favorite snacks.

Joining the show as the host will be Kalen Allen from Discovery +'s Cakealikes. The famous YouTuber has a channel with about 908K followers and is loved by many.

Cooking Channel’s press release about Snack on This! reads:

"Snack on This! takes viewers behind the scenes for a fascinating look at how their favorite foods are made. Hosted by Kalen Allen, this immersive series goes inside factories producing American's favorite treats, revealing origin stories and amazing manufacturing feats about brands from Jelly Bellies to Coca Cola."

The host of Snack on This! was discovered by Ellen DeGeneres in 2018

Kalen Allen is a multitasker and keeps himself busy throughout the day. He is a journalism student at New York University and is also an acting student at the famous Julliard School. He currently resides in the Big Apple but is originally from Kansas.

The digital creator appears on Raised By Ricki, a podcast that discusses the 90s pop culture era as well as the current generation’s idea of culture. The Snack on This! host appears on the podcast along with Ricki Lake.

The award-winning actor, producer, singer, and TV personality went viral in 2018 when Ellen DeGeneres came across one of his Kalen Reacts food videos. He appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show where the duo talked about his journey.

Kalen Allen spoke about his career and said that the first video he made was when he came across a funny chip and wanted to make a reaction video for his friends.

He said:

"So I put my little phone up and I pressed play and I pressed record. I edited it. I published it. And then, when I went to sleep that night, it had maybe like 20 likes on it. Then I woke up the next morning, I had like 6,000 followers on my Twitter."

Ellen showed the audience another one of his reaction videos and asked him where he finds such unique food to critique. At the time of filming his guest appearance, Kalen was a student at Tampa University and worked five jobs on the side to support himself.

He worked as a front desk worker for the building he lived in and was also an Amazon Prime student brand ambassador. He was on the marketing team for the theater and film department of his college and also co-hosted Temple talk, a talk show on his university campus.

The host of Snack on This! described himself as a traditional homestyle cook who doesn’t like adding extra seasoning to his dishes and said that he makes an excellent Peach Cobbler. Ellen told the creator that she thought he was hilarious and wanted to strike a deal with him to help him make more such videos.

Kalen Allen has definitely come a long way since and has made his way back to The Ellen DeGeneres Show over the years. He has starred in multiple productions in his career and often credits his success to Ellen.

He is now set to host his first Cooking Channel show, Snack on This! where he will take viewers behind the scenes to show them how their all-time favorite treats are made.

