What time will Chef Swap at the Beach Season 1 air on Cooking channel? Release date, format and more explored

The new cooking competition Chef Swap at the Beach is set to air on The Cooking Channel, promising to leave viewers glued to their seats. The show will air its first episode on October 1, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

Host Amanda Freitag will challenge two local chefs at the beach to trade restaurants and cook a meal in each other’s kitchen. The synopsis of the show reads:

"Chef Amanda Freitag has handpicked 12 of the best chefs from the east coast's best beach — Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — to show what they've got in the kitchen."

It further continues:

“But there's a catch. We're taking them out of their comfort zone and swapping them into each other's kitchens without any idea of where they are going, what they'll be cooking or what ingredients they'll be working with.”

All about Chef Swap at the Beach

Chef Swap at the Beach Season 1 will showcase and highlight the region's culinary delights. The show will consist of six 30-minute-long episodes airing every Saturday until early November 2022.

Speaking about the new cooking competition, host Amanda, who is also a chef and has appeared on Next Iron Chef, said:

"The chefs in Myrtle Beach really know how to rock their kitchens and bring the heat when it comes to creating new dishes that drive flavors up a notch.”

She also added:

"It's tough to cook in someone else's kitchen so Chef Swap at The Beach takes that pressure, adds in the suspense of competition and even gets to the emotion of why these chefs pour their best into their menus. Every episode is filled with fast-paced, heart-tugging drama."

In every episode, the dishes will be judged by Johanna Wilson Jones and Dylan Foster. Jones is a Myrtle Beach-based food writer and culinary connoisseur, whereas Foster is a chef and owner of Two Sons Seafood. The judges will then select the winner of the Chef Swap Knife and Chef Swap champion.

Throughout the Chef Swap at the Beach, the judges and host will visit 12 Grand Strand restaurants as chefs of each of these restaurants will compete in the series. Here's a list of all the restaurants that Jones, Foster, and Freitag will visit:

Bonfire - a Smokin' Taqueria Ciao Drift 44 & King Big Mike's Soul Food Bistro 217 Hook & Barrel Sea Captain's House Tidal Creek Brewhouse Winna's Kitchen Johnny D’s Perrone’s

Chef pairings and menu categories will be revealed in every new episode to make the competition more exciting.

Episode 1 of Chef Swap at the Beach will kick start on October 1, 2022. The synopsis the premiere episode, titled Johnny D's; Winna's Kitchen, reads:

"In Myrtle Beach, S.C., host Amanda Freitag invites local restaurants Johnny D's and Winna's Kitchen to go head-to-head in a Breakfast Chef Swap Challenge, to see whether their chosen ingredients will be enough to win it all."

As per Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach, the location of Myrtle Beach is an ideal spot for having a wonderful cooking and food experience. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is

"a culinary destination unlike any other with over 2,000 restaurants offering tried-and-true favorites next to innovative new flavors, welcoming and ready for any craving.”

The cooking competition is produced by Beach Easy Media, a media and content initiative of Visit Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau).

Tune in on The Cooking Channel on Saturday to watch the brand new season of Chef Swap at the Beach.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far