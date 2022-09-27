Outchef’d 2022 (Season 1) contestants: Meet the chefs

The Food Network is all set to air a new cooking competition, Outchef’d, which is sure to leave home cooks surprised.

Season 1 of Outchef’d will premiere on September 27, 2022 at 10 pm ET/PT. It will feature 10 acclaimed and intimidating world-class chefs in a one-round cookoff against unsuspecting home cooks.

Outchef’d will be hosted by former NFL player and chef Eddie Jackson. The star chefs competing on Outchef’d are Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Eric Adjepong, Anne Burrell, Geoffrey Zakarian, Alex Guarnaschelli, Antonia Lofaso, Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, and Marc Murphy.

The synopsis of the new season of Outchef’d reads:

"These home cooks excel in their own kitchens, but do they have what it takes to succeed against an elite pro under the lights and cameras of a culinary battle.”

The show will have star chefs and homecooks preparing a dish with a "star" ingredien." Their dishes will be judged by a panel of six regular people that the host has picked from the streets. The home cook will only need one vote from a panel of random tasters to walk away with the $5,000 prize.

Meet the star chefs of Outchef’d Season 1

1) Maneet Chauhan

The Indian-American chef and television personality, Maneet, previously worked as the Executive Chef of several restaurants in Chicago, Nashville, and New York. After competing on The Next Iron Chef, Maneet became a full-time judge on Chopped and It’s CompliPlated.

2) Geoffrey Zakarian

The master of modern cuisine, Geoffrey is an American chef and executive chef of several restaurants in New York City, Atlantic City and Miami.

He became an Iron Chef after winning the title on The Next Iron Chef: Super Chefs in 2011. Geoffrey, who is a regular judge on Chopped, is also the co-host of The Kitchen and the host of Big Restaurant Bet.

3) Tiffani Faison

James Beard Award Finalist for Best Chef: Northeast, Tiffani is an American celebrity chef and restaurateur based in Boston. She has been named Boston’s Best Chef in 2022 by Boston Magazine. Faison is currently serving as a judge on Food Network's television series Chopped.

4) Amanda Freitag

A celebrity chef from New York City, Amanda is also a cookbook author who is known for her appearances as a guest judge on Food Network TV programs.

Amanda, who is a judge on Chopped, has also battled Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America and has also competed for the title of America's Next Iron Chef.

5) Antonia Lofaso

Chef Antonia has awed everyone with her culinary skills on reality TV shows like, Cutthroat Kitchen, Top Chef, Chopped, and Restaurant Startup, among others. Lofaso owns the restaurants Black Market Liquor Bar, Scopa Italian Roots, and DAMA in Los Angeles, California.

6) Marc Murphy

Executive chef and owner of Benchamarc Restaurants, Marc has frequently appeared as a judge on Chopped. He also made appearances on other hit series like Worst Cooks in America, Guy's Grocery Games and Beat Bobby Flay.

7) Anne Burrell

A former instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, Anne started her journey in the culinary world as Mario Batali's sous chef in Iron Chef America. She climbed the success ladder after hosting her shows Chef Wanted and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef.

8) Scott Conant

With a career spanning more than 35 years, Conant has established himself as one of the world's leading chefs. He is well known for his appearances on various Food Network competition series, including Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay, among others.

9) Alex Guarnaschelli

A world-renowned chef and the daughter of esteemed cookbook editor Maria Guarnaschelli, Alex studied cooking in France. She holds the title of Iron Chef and is also a judge on Chopped and the host of the Supermarket Stakeout.

10) Eric Adjepong

Eric is a public health nutrition professional and a chef. He has featured on Bravo's Top Chef and Top Chef All-Stars and is currently the host on Food Network's Alex vs. America. He grew up in New York City as a first-generation Ghanaian-American.

Tune in on Food Network on Tuesday to watch the competition between the star chefs and the home cooks on Outchef’d.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far