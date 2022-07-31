Alex vs America: Meet the judges from Season 2 Episode 1 of the Food Network show

Alex vs America is back with another season just months after wrapping up season 1. The show follows chef Alex Guarnaschelli, who previously appeared on Food Network’s Chopped as a judge.

In every episode, three chefs from all over America will try and beat Alex at her own game.

The show was designed by chef Alex herself and hosted by renowned chef Eric Adjepong. Alex vs America season 2 will premiere on July 31, at 9 pm ET.

The show’s synopsis on Food Network reads:

"Brave and talented chefs attempt to take down Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, the most feared and accomplished competition cook in America. Chef Alex goes up against three chefs in two rounds of cooking, and anyone -- even Alex -- can be sent home after a blind tasting by the judges. Each chef hails from a different state, but they all share the same culinary specialty and drive to beat Alex for ultimate bragging rights and $15,000."

Alex vs America, who will decide Alex’s faith in episode one

The first episode of Alex vs America season 2 is titled Alex vs. Italian.

Three chefs from New York, Florida and New Jersey will step into the culinary area to challenge chef Alex in her own playground. Judging episode one of Alex vs America season 2 will be Chefs Antonia Lofaso and Evan Funke.

Antonia Lofaso

Judging episode one of Alex vs America season 2 will be the chef, TV personality, cookbook author, and mother Antonia Lofaso.

Antonia Lofaso is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute with a leaning towards Italian cuisine. She is also the executive chef and co-owner of Black Market Liquor Bar, DAMA, and Scopa Italian Roots in Los Angeles.

Inspired by her Italian-American roots, she opened Scopa Italian Roots in 2013 which is described as an essential neighborhood stable where inviting, authentic and satiating food is served. The chef has always measured her success with her ability to understand her audience while trying to stay true to her personality.

On her website chefantonia.com, her bio said:

"Lofaso apprenticed under culinary legends and absorbed their sophisticated techniques, but she was not afraid to take extraordinary risks to honor her instincts. She rose quickly through the ranks at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, and went on to transform various high-profile kitchens of Los Angeles, while working closely with many high-profile celebrities."

She has appeared on numerous culinary shows, including Top Chef Chicago and Top Chef All Stars. She also appeared in front of the camera as a judge on CNBC's Restaurant Startup and Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen.

She released her cookbook called The Busy Mom's Cookbook 100 Recipes for Quick, Delicious, Home-cooked Meals in 2012. The book also tells readers about the challenges she faced as a single mother while enrolled in the French Culinary Institute.

Evan Funke

Evan Funke, also known as the Pasta Whisperer, grew up in a family of 5 kids in Pacific Palisades. He was two weeks away from heading to Marine Corps boot camp when, after a conversation with his girlfriend, he decided to go to culinary school instead.

His love of food and childhood memories revolving around food helped him make up his mind. He began working at Spago and discovered his love for pasta.

He traveled to Bologna to understand the Bolognese techniques of hand-rolled pasta under the mentorship of Alessandra Spinsi, one of the world’s masters of pasta.

Janet Zucacarini along with the Gusto 54 Restaurant Group reached out to the Alex vs America judge to launch a restaurant called Felix on Abbot Kinney on Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Felix’s bio on his website reads:

"Evan Funke is a culinary storyteller, a custodian of Italian tradition and a master of the old world techniques of handmade pasta. Funke’s singular passion as a pasta maker and chef was solidified in Bologna, under the mentorship of Alessandra Spisni at La Vecchia Scuola Bolognese."

The Alex vs America judge also prepared food for the Vanity Fair Oscar party for the 94th Academy Awards earlier this year.

His menu was designed to highlight the culinary heritage of Rome. The chef has previously also helped prepare dishes for the annual Governors Ball alongside Wolfgang Puck.

Alex vs America season 2 will premiere on Food Network and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

