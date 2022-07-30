Alex vs America: Meet lead star Alex Guarnaschelli ahead of Season 2 premiere

Alex vs America is returning to Food Network for Season 2. After a successful run during Season 1, Alex Guarnaschelli will once again face challenges from various chefs in America.

The reality TV competition series was designed by chef Alex herself. She will compete in a cook-off against three chefs in two rounds.

The chefs in Alex vs America will share the same culinary specialty but hail from a different state. The judges will taste the dishes while being unaware of who prepared them. After tasting, Alex or any other chef she's competing against will be eliminated. Their ultimate goal is to win, not only for bragging rights but a whooping $15k.

The series is ready to return for Season 2 in just a day. With little to no time left for the reality TV show to premiere, here's what you need to know about chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

Alex Guarnaschelli from Alex vs America is the daughter of esteemed cookbook editor Maria Guarnaschelli

Alex Guarnaschelli has one goal: for everyone to feel like they are at home cooking together. On her website, she mentioned that her recipes are for various moments in one's life. The Alex vs America star shares that her recipes include one pot weeknight meals, dinner for two, and large holiday celebrations.

Love for cooking and food seems to run in the family. Alex is the daughter of famed cookbook editor Maria Guarnaschelli. On her website, the Alex vs America star mentions that she received a global education in food as a child. She adds that she was raised on the cuisine of the book her mother was editing at the time.

Alex has led Michelin-Starred restaurants abroad:

Not many female chefs can say they have been in charge of Michelin-Starred restaurants abroad. On the other hand, Alex has been on a culinary adventure in France. While there, she worked with the country's most famous and top restaurants. One among them is chef Guy Savoy's three-star kitchen.

The Alex vs America star has been in the culinary industry for a long time. In 2003, she became the executive chef at Butter Restaurant in New York City. This gave Alex the chance to prepare a menu of her choice. The famed chef curated a menu that highlighted local ingredients in all dishes. This, in return, allowed the flavors of those dishes to shine.

Alex vs America isn't the only reality TV show the chef has appeared in

With all the experience gained, Alex is recognized as one of the most accomplished chefs in America. Not only is she known for her work in the kitchen, but she is also an author and has appeared on various other TV shows.

Besides being on Iron Chef, Alex also has another series on Food Network titled Supermarket Stakeout. That's not all; she is also a frequent co-host on The Kitchen and has often appeared as a judge on Chopped.

Way back in 2018, via Food Network, Alex got herself a digital series titled Fix Me a Plate. So far, she has had four seasons of the series.

The famed Alex vs America chef has also released her share of cookbooks. The first was released in 2013. It was titled Old-School Comfort Food: The Way I Learned to Cook.

In 2017, she released her second cookbook, The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart. Most recently, in 2020, she released her third cookbook, Cook With Me: 150 Recipes For The Home Cook.

Alex vs America will premiere on Food Network on the 31st of July. Readers can check local listings for more information.

