What time will Alex vs America premiere? Challenges, format, release date and more about Food Network’s show

Food Network's beloved series, Alex Vs America, is returning with its second installment on July 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Featuring everyone's favorite chef Alex Guarnaschelli, the show will focus on her battles with three talented chefs to prepare a lip-smacking dish. Moreover, the one who wins the competition will bag a grand cash prize and bragging rights.

Each episode from the new season of Alex vs America will be one-hour long. Moreover, viewers are excited to see Alex Guarnaschelli back on screen as she has gained tremendous popularity from her previous shows like Chopped, The Kitchen, and Supermarket Stakeout.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

On Alex vs America, Alex shares her competitive side as one of the most accomplished chefs in any culinary arena, as she takes on three brave chefs per episode.

The format of Alex vs America season 2

Viewers must know that the show's format is designed unbiasedly, which favors no one, not even Alex. Moreover, the three chefs challenging the Chopped judge have different backgrounds and cooking styles. They have mastered certain forms of cooking, according to which they will challenge Alex.

Hosted by renowned chef Eric Adjepong, each episode of the culinary show will film Alex going against three chefs in two different rounds. They will receive the challenge details from the host, who will explain things such as the dish's key ingredients, the theme of the challenge, and the time allotted.

However, in the initial rounds, the challenger chefs can work together on dishes, choose the ingredients, and decide the time. After every round, the judges will have to blind taste the dishes to determine the winner of the round.

As the competition proceeds, the winner of every round will get to choose all the variables for the second culinary challenge. Subsequently, unsuccessful chefs will be sent home, including chef Alex.

Moreover, the dishes that Alex and the challengers will be asked to cook include French cuisine, dessert, vegetarian, and modernist cuisine.

Furthermore, Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc, stated about Alex's presence on Food Network shows:

"Alex vs America has become must-see programming for Food Network viewers, featuring Alex’s full arsenal of talent on display with her sharp wit, raw authenticity, and culinary competitiveness. We are thrilled to have Alex step back into the arena for a new season, and with new episodes of Supermarket Stakeout, Chopped and The Kitchen, audiences are reminded why Alex is one of the most revered chefs today,”

Also, Jane Latman, president of Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement about Alex:

Alex Guarnaschelli is one of the most feared chefs in any culinary competition. She has taken on the best of the best and triumphed, and now has her sights set on a new crop of supremely talented chefs that share the same culinary speciality and drive to best Alex,”

She further said:

“This season of ‘Alex vs America’ will have viewers feeling like they are in the arena with Alex, as she attempts to keep her streak alive.”

The show is produced by Knuckle Sandwich Productions and Lando Entertainment. Viewers can watch Alex vs America Sunday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.

