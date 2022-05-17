What is chef Alex Guarnaschelli’s net worth? Supermarket Stakeout host’s fortune explored ahead of Season 4 premiere

Season 4 of Supermarket Stakeout's cooking reality show is premiering on May 17. The show is hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli, a famous chef and author who has a net worth of $2 million. She is currently the executive chef at Butter in New York City.

Guarnaschelli has been hosting the show for the last three years, and she is back, raising the stakes for the chefs in Supermarket Stakeout’s fourth season.

Food Network’s Supermarket Stakeout, hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli, features four chefs from different parts of the world competing in a culinary battle where they have to shop from a grocery store and prepare dishes based on a theme. Moreover, they will have to negotiate with the shopkeepers to sell them the desired item on a particular budget.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Alex Guarnaschelli hosts four chefs square off in a competitive pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store. Assigned a theme for each round, the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and attempt to negotiate for their grocery bags. The judges send the chefs with the least successful dishes home, and the last chef standing walks away with a year's worth of groceries."

Supermarket Stakeout’s Alex Guarnaschelli is the daughter of a successful cookbook editor

Born in 1975 in New York, Alex is the daughter of cookbook editor Maria Guarnaschelli. She grew up learning about food and became very passionate about it. After graduating from Barnard College, she began to work at multiple prestigious restaurants in New York City, followed by France and Los Angeles.

Working as a dedicated chef, Alex earned immense recognition at Patina and La Butte Chaillot. Later, her hard work landed her the position of Executive Chef at Butter in New York City. Apart from Butter, Alex is also a famous chef at The Darby.

Alex began to show her cooking talent on tv shows like Iron Chef America in 2007 and The Next Iron Chef in 2011. Later, she was seen serving as a judge in multiple food-competition series like Food Network Challenge, Chopped, and The Best Thing I Ever Ate. She also began her TV series known as Alex's Day Off, the 5th season of The Next Iron Chef.

In the premiere episode of Supermarket Stakeout, Alex will be seen making things challenging for the chef. She will state the theme of the first task as "turf and turf" which will test the participants in the series.

Viewers can watch Supermarket Stakeout on Tuesday, May 17 at 10 PM EST.

