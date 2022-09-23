Who is Greyson Chance? Ellen DeGeneres' controversy explained as singer accuses host of being manipulative and abandoning him 

Ellen DeGeneres’ former protégée, Greyson Chance did an explosive interview with Rolling Stone recently, where he revealed the truth about working with the popular talk show personality. As the singer promoted his new album Palladium, he also slammed DeGeneres for being “manipulative,” “self-centered”, and “blatantly opportunistic.”

Greyson Chance was just 12 years old when he was discovered by Ellen DeGeneres. The teenager had then just blew up for his cover of Paparazzi by Lady Gaga. The talk show host was quick to fly him out of Oklahoma to Los Angeles, California, where the 64-year-old assured the youngster and his mother, Lisa that they were “going to do this together.” The teenager went on to become the first artist to sign to DeGeneres’ music label, eleveneleven, in May 2010.

By the time Greyson Chance began building a music career by releasing his own mini EP in October 2010, the talk show host reportedly “became domineering and way too controlling.” He added:

“My whole week, my whole month, my whole year could change with one text message from her. That was horrible.”

The singer also revealed that he was, at that time, given the opportunity to open for Miranda Cosgrove. Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres insisted that he watch the advanced copy of Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never documentary. Greyson Chance claimed that the TV personality wanted Chance to have a similar career trajectory to Bieber. However, in the midst of touring, Chance was exhausted to find time to watch the same, which led to DeGeneres having an outburst towards his mother, Lisa.

Chance recalled DeGeneres yelling at his mother- “What type of mother are you?” She reportedly added:

“Disappointed isn’t even remotely what I’m feeling right now.”

Following this interaction, Chance stated that he thought to himself:

“OK, I’m a pawn in your game.”

Who is Greyson Chance, the youngster discovered by Ellen DeGeneres?

The Texas-native is primarily known for his singing and song writing skills. Alongside signing with the eleveneleven label, he was also recording with Interscope Records. In 2010, he released his debut single Waiting Outside the Lines.

Greyson Chance, who is now 25 years old, released his debut album Hold On ‘Til the Night in August 2011. A music video from the same went on to peak to the 29th position on the US charts.

The youngster has accumulated an array of accolades including the Hollywood Teen TV Award for Teen Pick 'YouTube Artist of the Year', the Youth Rock Award for 'Rocking New Artist of the Year', the MTV- CCTV Mandarin Music Award for 'Most Popular New International Artist' and a Shorty Award for 'Best Singer'.

Chance has an older brother and sister. He studied at Cheyenne Middle School and also participated in music-related activities at school. Being highly interested in music from a young age, Chance started playing the piano at the age of eight.

After spending time touring and in the music industry, he wanted to complete his education, so he went on to study at the University of Tulsa.

Chance has accumulated over 584k followers on Instagram.

What else did Grayson Chance share about Ellen DeGeneres?

As Greyson Chance’s music career reached an unfortunate low, with ticket sales dropping in 2012, the television host reportedly “completely removed” herself from his situation and “completely abandoned” him. He relentlessly tried to get in touch with her, but to no avail.

However, as time progressed, he went on to make some appearances on Ellen DeGeneres' show, where the television host would act like nothing happened between them. Greyson Chance recalled:

“And she said, ‘How have you been?’ And that just killed me inside because I was like, ‘What do you mean how have I f**king been? Where have you been?”

Looking back at the interviews, Chance told Rolling Stone:

“When I look at the interviews and I look at my eyes, I can see so much anxiety. I can just see so much PTSD because I’m there holding on for dear life going, ‘I need this TV gig.’ I was 100 per cent faking it.”

Greyson Chance’s allegations do not come as a surprise as DeGeneres has previously been called out by her previous employees for leading a toxic working environment in two Buzzfeed exposés.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far