“I was labeled outrageous”: Anne Heche’s posthumous memoir set to reflect on her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres

The acclaimed American actress Anne Heche passed away in August 2022 after sustaining injuries from a horrific car crash. Heche remained comatose due to an anoxic brain injury and was declared brain dead on August 11. However, she was on life support until organ recipients were found on August 14.

Anne was not only known for her versatility in acting as her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres was also the talk of the town back in the day. At one point, they were even called "the first gay super-couple" by many. Sadly, the relationship that began in 1997, lasted three and a half years and ended in 2000.

However, it might not be the last time readers hear about the famous LGBTQIA+ relationship, as Anne Heche's posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne, arrives in January 2023. It will serve as a follow-up to Call Me Crazy: A Memoir and is expected to explore the late actress' love affair with DeGeneres.

Anne Heche's posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne, is set to arrive in January 2023

Call Me Anne is serving as a sequel to Call Me Crazy (2001) and will further unveil the late actress' life stories. The first memoir explored Heche's family, career, and mental health issues, while the actress also accused her father of abusing her as a child.

Previously titled Call Me Sane, Heche's second memoir will reflect on her life after the events covered in the first publication. The posthumous publication will provide anecdotes around Heche garnering fame in the '90s, her much-discussed relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, her encounter with Harvey Weinstein, attaining self-love and more.

The Associated Press was able to obtain the following excerpt from Call Me Anne:

"I was labeled 'outrageous' because I fell in love with a woman. I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen."

Heche also wrote about her identity as a person loving another person, as she said:

"I did not, personally, identify as a lesbian. I simply fell in love! It was, to be clear, as odd to me as anyone else. There were no words to describe how I felt."

The excerpt, written by Anne Heche further read:

"Gay didn't feel right, and neither did straight. Alien might be the best fit, I sometimes thought. What, why, and how I fell in love with a person instead of their gender, I would have loved to have answered if anyone had asked, but as I said earlier, no one ever did. I am happy that I was able to tell you in this book — once and for all."

Readers should expect similar revelations in Call Me Anne as the late actress has written about many other life experiences.

Anne Heche's relationship with Ellen DeGeneres

Heche's love affair with Ellen was monumental for many LGBTQIA+ couples as it received widespread media attention. The couple started dating after reportedly meeting at a Vanity Fair party in 1997. In later years, the duo was seen together in public on various occasions, especially on the red carpet of the premiere of Heche's 1997 film Volcano.

However, their relationship turned bitter in 2000, which led to their ultimate breakup. Readers can find a detailed timeline of the relationship between Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres here.

