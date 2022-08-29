Justice for Maneskin trends on Twitter as fans slam MTV for censoring iconic performance at VMAs 2022

Italian glam rock band Maneskin made their debut appearance at the MTV VMAs on August 28. At the awards, the band performed a racy version of their popular song Supermodel.

For the performance, frontman Damiano David donned backless chaps, which exposed his rear. He also sported a leather thong. Bassist Victoria De Angelis wore a black dress along with a pastie, which seemingly fell off during their set.

According to photos from the event, De Angelis moved to the front of the stage when a crowd of dancers surrounded the band. The performance included jumping and dancing, which likely caused the wardrobe malfunction. Despite that, the 22-year-old continued.

What disappointed fans, however, was the way MTV kept switching to wide-camera shots of the venue during Maneskin’s act. One frustrated fan pointed out that the band had the most exciting set but MTV censored it.

Following the censorship, many fans took to social media to express their discontent and trended 'Justice for Maneskin' on Twitter.

Sara @sara_feigin I can’t believe that Maneskin has the most exciting set of the whole #vmas & MTV censored the whole damn set!!!! Justice for Maneskin!!! I can’t believe that Maneskin has the most exciting set of the whole #vmas & MTV censored the whole damn set!!!! Justice for Maneskin!!!

Fans demand apology for MTV’s censorship of Maneskin performance

Numerous fans speculated that Victoria’s wardrobe malfunction was the primary reason behind the censorship, and deemed the move to be misogynistic. Some also asserted that MTV owed the band an apology for censoring their whole performance.

oyku @giveupclarice What kind of logic is it to stop the live broadcast just because victoria's chest strap fell off while Damiano was performing topless?? #justiceformaneskin What kind of logic is it to stop the live broadcast just because victoria's chest strap fell off while Damiano was performing topless?? #justiceformaneskin

Måneskin Fan Zone Spain @maneskinzonesp #justiceformaneskin One of the only parts we could see of Måneskin's performance and it is the video with the most views on the MTV account, they were afraid of success that if they didn't censor the performance they would steal the entire show One of the only parts we could see of Måneskin's performance and it is the video with the most views on the MTV account, they were afraid of success that if they didn't censor the performance they would steal the entire show😌 #justiceformaneskin https://t.co/pnVzMDIb9y

Maneskin bags Best Alternative Video award at the MTV Video Music Awards

MåneskinOfficial @thisismaneskin ‍ I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE is now Best Alternative Video!!!!! Thanks to @MTV and the @vmas + everyone who supported us for this adrenaline rush, we love you I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE is now Best Alternative Video!!!!! Thanks to @MTV and the @vmas + everyone who supported us for this adrenaline rush, we love you ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/UiGhnDjknN

This year, Maneskin took home the award for the Best Alternative Video for their song I Wanna Be Your Slave.

The track was up against six other artists. These included:

1) Avril Lavigne (featuring blackbear) for Love It When You Hate Me

2) Imagine Dragons x JID for Enemy

3) Machine Gun Kelly (featuring Willow) for Emo Girl

4) Panic! at the Disco's Viva Las Vengeance

5) Twenty One pilots for Saturday

6) Willow and Avril Lavigne (featuring Travis Barker) for Grow

With this victory, Maneskin became the first Italian group to win a VMA award. Speaking about their victory in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the band said:

“We didn’t expect to [win]. There’s a lot of great, great artists here, so it’s an honor for us, of course.”

The band was also nominated for the Best New Artist and Best Group award this year. However, they did not win in those categories.

Apart from Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Panic! At The Disco, they were among the only rock performers at the awards this year. Besides that, the VMAs also featured Nicki Minaj, who won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Also among the performers were Eminem and Snoop Dogg, who gave a metaverse-inspired performance. Girl group Blackpink made their debut appearance at the awards. Jack Harlow teamed up with Fergie to perform his hit number First Class.

More about the band

Maneskin was formed in 2016. The band's lineup features vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio. They used to perform on the streets in their early days as a band. They eventually gained prominence in 2017, during Season 11 of the Italian talent show X Factor.

They later won Eurovision Song Contest 2021 for Italy with the song Zitti e buoni.

That year, they performed their cover of Beggin' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The band is scheduled to hit the road for their North American tour this October.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal