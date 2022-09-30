What is Adam Beach’s net worth? Meet Golden Globe nominee as he's all set to host Discovery’s A Cut Above

A Cut Above is set to premiere on Sunday, October 2, at 10 pm ET on Discovery USA.

The show will pit 12 wood carvers against each other as they create and showcase masterpieces throughout the competition. Only one of them can take home the $50,000 prize and in order to do that, they must bring their A-game and their chainsaws and avoid the weekly eliminations.

Over the course of the competition, these contestants will use a chainsaw to create art out of logs, and judging them will be HGTV’s Ryan Cook and sculptor, Katharine Dowson.

Joining the contestants as the host will be Canadian actor Adam Beach.

The synopsis of the show, in part, reads:

"A competition like no other, A CUT ABOVE puts 12 of the best chainsaw carvers from across the world to the ultimate test of creativity, strength, and skills, as they turn ordinary logs into extraordinary works of art."

Adam Beach is set to host the Discovery show – A Cut Above

The actor and film producer is a Salteaux Indian acror who was born in Ashern, Manitoba. He was raised in the Dog Creek First Nations with his two brothers. He lost both his parents at the age of eight, and in 2006, his best friend and his grandmother passed away.

He first rose to fame when he appeared in Disney’s Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale. The indigenious actor’s net worth stands at $2 million.

The 49-year-old started participating in theater while he was still in high school. Adam dropped out of school to pursue acting and took the lead in the Manitoba Theater for Young People. The host of A Cut Above has appeared in 60 movies and TV shows.

His appearance in the 2006 film Flags of Our Fathers in 2006, was phenomenal and earned him two Best Supporting Actor Award nominations.

Adam has been married three times. In 1999, he married Meredith Porter in 1999 and they separated in 2002 before he married Tara Mason, a year after his divorce. Tara is a visual effects artist who has worked on many movies and shows including Game of Thrones and IT Chapter 2. The two ended their marriage in 2007 and Adam later married Summer Tiger in 2015.

Adam has three children, Noah, Luke and Phoenix. He had two of his kids with Porter and his third child with Summer. Around 2007, the actor purchased property in Kemptville, Ontario to be closer to his two older children.

A Cut Above is Adam’s first appearance as a host and speaking about it he said that since he had never done a reality show, he thought it was an "easy gig" as he would be the host, smile and wave.

However, he said that he didn't realize the emotional involvement he would feel as part of the show. Adam Beach added that every carved piece of art was a personal story that made him feel empathetic towards the contestants.

A Cut Above is set to premiere on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8 pm ET on Discovery USA and on Monday, October 3, on Discovery Canada.

