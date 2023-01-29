All you need to know about Wetzel's Pretzels Frozen Horchata and Choco Churro Bitz

Wetzel's Pretzels, a gourmet pretzel brand, is giving its own spin to two iconic Latin sweets as they introduce their Frozen Horchata and Choco Churro Bitz for a limited time.

Wetzel’s Pretzels Chief Marketing Officer Kim Freer said in a statement:

“Known for a history of new product development, we like to build upon our core offerings, providing elevated iterations that reflect the flavors of our diverse fanbase and keep them excited about what we’ll be twisting up next."

He further revealed that when the Choco Churro product debuted at the flagship Downtown Disneyland location last year, they were blown away by their guests' passionate reception.

They also realized that they had to introduce the menu innovation systemwide, complementing it with a proper beverage partner. This was due to its enormous success and an outpouring of fan requests to make it accessible at their local Wetzel bakery.

The Choco Churro Bitz was on the menu of Wetzel's Pretzels Disneyland site in 2022

The new Frozen Horchata takes the classic flavor of sweet rice milk and adds some Wetzside ingenuity for a creamy, chilled, and refreshing combination topped with cinnamon.

The sensational beverage complements the new Choco Churro Bitz, creating an Instagram-able, crave-able combination. It takes the brand's popular Cin-A-Bitz and drenches it in a delicious dulce de leche and Ghirardelli chocolate sauce for a sweet tooth fantasy.

The mouthwatering duo symbolizes the legendary brand's playful and innovative character, but it's only available for a limited time.

Why do fans go gaga over Churros and Horchata?

Churros, which are cinnamon-splattered and deliciously crispy, are one of Latin America's most popular treats.

One half of the two new delights, dubbed Choco Churro Bitz, were reportedly on the menu at the brand's Disneyland site in 2022. The company asserted that the product was so popular among customers that it deserved a national release and inspired another Latin-themed delight.

One reviewer on TikTok reported that they got "so lost in the deliciousness" of the treat that they "lost their words."

Horchata, on the other hand, is a rice or coconut-based drink with a characteristic cinnamon and vanilla flavor. While Wetzel's Pretzels claims that the new Frozen Horchata was not originally sold with Coco Churro Bitz at its Disneyland location, it's clear that these two were made for each other.

It's worth noting that Wetzel's Pretzels state that this combination will only be available in select locations for an unspecified period of time.

If the Coco Churro Bites and Frozen Horchata are removed from the menu by the end of February, Fox 59 reports that the brand will (hopefully) continue its tradition of giving customers free pretzels on National Pretzel Day in April.

