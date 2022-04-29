Disneyland Grad Night 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and all you need to know

Disneyland has announced the first After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion, which will debut on select nights in June at Disney California Adventure park. The Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion will be held on June 23, 28, and 30, 2022. The event is open to all ages, despite being titled Grad Nite.

Disney, on its website, noted:

"Get ready for a throwback to your high school grad night! It’s a reunion party celebrating the last 6 decades. On select nights in June, this separately ticketed Disneyland After Dark event invites you to remember the fun, reunite with friends and get a little nostalgic."

Disneyland Grad Nite 2022 tickets

The event is separately ticketed and tickets for the event will go on sale on Disney's official website, starting April 28, 2022, at 12.00 pm PT. Tickets for the Grad Nite start at $150. Parking costs are not included in the ticket and separately comes for $30. Attendees are not required to book a theme park for the Grad Night event.

Disneyland Grad Night 2022 details

The Grad Nite Reunion will start at 8:00 pm on the assigned dates and will continue until midnight. The Disney California Adventure Park mix-in will begin at 5:00 pm PT. The Disneyland Grad Nite Reunion will feature sightings of Disney characters throughout the evening, with a few favorites proudly wearing their cap and gown. It will feature a pep-rally style with some of the fan favorite Disney characters.

Attendees can also enjoy timeless hits from the past six decades. The Grad Nite will also bring retro photo opportunities. The Grad Nite will also feature unique, cafeteria-inspired food and beverage offerings and will get access to special after-hours access to most of the park’s attractions including Disney California Adventure Park, after it closes to day guests. They will also have the opportunity to experience special offerings that are not typically available during the day.

Disney, on its blog, further noted:

"Disney California Adventure Park comes to life with unique experiences—including live music and dance parties—that transform into a pep rally to bring back familiar tunes. Adding to the immersive experience, you’re encouraged to dress in retro fashions and themed attire that celebrates your favorite decade and school spirit."

The Grad Nite attendees will be able to avail all of these services, with shorter wait times, for four hours. The ticket also includes three additional hours of pre-party to mix-in at the adventure park. Additionally, attendees will receive commemorative credentials, guide maps, and unlimited downloads of PhotoPass digital photos taken during the party.

