When was The Ultimatum reunion filmed? Season 1 ends with wild revelations

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On reunion, which was filmed in February 2022, showcased a few wild revelations about the contestants.

One of the couples who got married on the show, Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, are already expecting their first child together in April. Rae Williams has recently started seeing a woman, and April Marie has finally found the relationship of her dreams.

All about The Ultimatum reunion episode

The Ultimatum Season 1 reunion, which aired on April 13, 2022, was reportedly filmed in Los Angeles nearly a year after filming for the series began in Austin, Texas, at the Austin Marriott Downtown. The season was filmed over eight weeks from March 2021, and the cast didn’t meet all together again until February 2022 for the reunion.

One of the contestants on the show, Madlyn Ballatori, reportedly said that each cast member was driven in separate cars and housed in different hotels, giving everyone a chance to watch the show in its entirety. Ballatori watched the show “for like five hours straight.”

During the trip, they were not even allowed to talk to each other, until they arrived on set to film the reunion.

Wild revelations on The Ultimatum Season 1 reunion

We got a glimpse of how all the participants were doing several months after they decided to marry their partner or break up with them, in the reunion episode of The Ultimatum Season 1. Needless to say, there were quite a few surprising revelations.

Fans were left in disbelief when Madlyn Ballatori appeared on the episode, seven months pregnant. Expecting a baby girl with father Colby Kissinger, Madlyn looked radiant. Colby pointed out,

"As soon as we got married, I was like, ‘It’s time to start making a family.'”

We found out that Jake and Rae did not end up going on the trip. While the former spent some time focusing on himself and figuring out his priorities, Rae revealed that she was dating a woman. According to Rae,

“She’s amazing and I had a really good connection with her but we kind of kept it casual and I’m figuring out myself and my s*xuality because I was very uncomfortable with being bi for a very long time.”

Fans were also heartbroken to learn that Shanique and Randall, who got engaged on the show, broke up afterwards for six months. They reconciled, but had not renewed their engagement as of filming.

April Marie appeared to have moved on from her heartbreak with Jake, and revealed that she was finally dating someone who could not wait to marry her.

According to Netflix, The Ultimatum has been renewed for Season 2 which will feature an all-queer, predominantly female, cast. Fan-favorites Vаnessа аnd Nick Lachey will reportedly return аs co-hosts for the new season.

