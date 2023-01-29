Meet the cast of Netflix's The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals 

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals is set to make its way to Netflix in February 2023. The spin-off series of the acclaimed U.K. series will now air on the American streaming platform.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 1, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

Meet the judges of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals will feature 12 contestants who will compete in the baking challenge on the American streaming platform.

Serving as hosts will be Liam Charles and Tom Allen. Joining the hosts as judges will be Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin for the baking competition. Read on to know more about the cast of the upcoming show.

Liam Charles

The co-host of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals was born in Hackney, London, in 1997 and was a student of drama and theater arts at Goldsmith University. He previously appeared on the show as a contestant in 2017 and made it all the way to the quarterfinals and placed fifth.

Post his appearance on the show, he appeared on Channel 4’s Liam Bakes. In 2019, he returned to the baking franchise’s junior edition as a judge and appeared with Prue Lieth and then alongside Ravneet Gill.

His fame led him to bigger stages, and in January last year, it was announced that he would be a judge in the Platinum Pudding Competition. The same year, The Great Bake Off: The Professionals co-host appeared on The Masked Dancer as Candlestick.

Tom Allen

The co-host is a comedian who started his career in 2005 at the age of 22 when he won the UK Comedy Newcomer award - So You Think You’re Funny. That same year, he was also the recipient of the BBC New Comedy Award. He previously hosted The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals alongside Liam Charles in 2018 but was replaced by Stacey Soloman.

He then hosted The Apprentice: You’re Fired! the following year followed by his time on Richard Osman’s House of Games as a contestant in 2020.

Cherish Finden

Finden was born in Singapore and moved to London in 2001 to work at the Langham hotel, which is also known as the birthplace of the British tea tradition. Finden started working at the age of 14 as a waitress but soon started working in the kitchen, which is where she realized her love for cooking.

The judge of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals claims that her greatest teacher is Peter A. Knipp, who she worked with while in Singapore:

"I also did many competitions, but he did not care about certificates, he just cared about what he saw and tasted on the plate. Another great teacher was Martin Chiffers – he guided me on the culinary side."

Benoit Blin

Benoit grew up in Normandy, France, and started working at the Ritz Paris as a senior pastry sous chef in 1991. He apprenticed as a patisserie by spending a year working in the National Service as a naval chef and working at the Normandy Hotel in Deauville.

Blin was the team president for the UK team in the 2011 Pastry World Cup and received the title of MCA (the Master of Culinary Arts) in 2005.

