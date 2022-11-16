Who is the richest judge on The Great British Baking Show: Holidays 2022 (Season 5)? Rumored net worth explored

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays will soon be here to make Christmas last longer. One of the most well-known baking shows is set to return to screens once again to make the holiday season even more cheerful.

GBBS is set to feature its favorite judges who will analyze and determine which amateur baker takes home the dough.

“Famous soggy bottoms” are not allowed, however, the question stands, will the judges be just as strict as they are in the regular season of the cooking series? Maybe not. Paul Hollywood, who will be joined by Prue Leith, said that since it’s Christmas, he might take it easy on the bakers.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays' synopsis reads:

"Special guests and familiar faces stir up sweet holiday magic as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood name the best Yuletide bakers."

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 5 is set to premiere on November 18, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ judges net worth explored ahead of the season premiere

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays will bring back two household names that are associated with the series - two of the most well-liked judges of the show.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have been a part of the show for a really long time and fans will be hoping that they continue to do so. Their skills, knowledge, and likable personalities add cheer to the competition and make the experience even more enjoyable.

Prue Leith ($100 million)

The restauranteur, cookery author, and television presenter was born in South Africa in 1940, and was inspired to cook by a woman she worked for as an au pair in France.

The cook-turned-novelist is one of the UK’s most renowned caterers and a TV chef. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays' judge started her own business supplying lunches in 1960, which later turned into Leith’s Good Food, a party and event catering company.

Her brand added another asset to it in 1969, Leith’s, her Michelin-starred restaurant. As a chef, she opened Leith’s School of Food and Wine in 1974 and sold it almost 20 years later. She sold her food-related assets in 1995 and according to Spears, the group’s turnover was close to 15 million pounds.

She first appeared as a judge on The Great British Baking show in 2017, after being a judge on Great British Menu for 10 years and on My Kitchen Rules for three. It is speculated that her deal with the channel for was for 200,000 pounds per series.

She is now set to appear as judge in the latest series of the franchise, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.

Paul Hollywood ($15 million)

The English celebrity chef and TV presenter was born in Cheshire, England, in 1966. He is well-known for his appearance as a judge on GBBS, in which he first appeared in 2010. His baking journey started in his father’s bakery, after which he went on to work as the head baker for several well-known hotels.

He has appeared in several TV shows, some even named after himself such as Paul Hollywood’s Breads, and Paul Hollywood’s Pies & Puds. His other TV appearances include The Great Comic Relief Bake Off, The Great Celebrity Bake Off, and more. He is now set to appear as a judge in The Great British Baking Show: Holidays as a judge with Prue Leith.

The show is set to premiere on Netflix on November 18 to kick off the holiday season.

Poll : 0 votes