Netflix's The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals release date and air time

Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals will be released on the platform on February 1, 2023, at 03:01 am ET. The series will have 10 episodes in total, which will be released together.

The show will be hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen. It will showcase 12 professional duos of pastry chefs competing against each other to win the trophy and be named the best British baker.

Netflix’s description of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals reads:

"Teams of the UK's most talented pastry chefs will compete to be crowned the crème de la crème, but only one duo can rise to the top."

Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals will have top-level chefs competing against each other

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals is the spin off series of UK’s Bake Off: The Professionals, which currently runs on Channel 4 and is in its 7th season.

However, unlike the latter, which features amateur cooks, The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals will feature some highly professional and popular chefs competing against each other.

Netflix has not announced if the winning chefs will also win any prize money. Previously, a similar spin-off show called The Great American Baking Show of the same franchise was sold to Roku.

"12 pastry chef duos compete to be named the best British bakers in the British cooking competitive reality series hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen."

About the hosts of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals

Liam Charles

Liam Charles, 25, is from Hackney, London. He attended Goldsmiths University in London and received a degree in Drama and Theater Arts. He was himself a part of the show in 2017 but was eliminated in the 8th week, ranking 5.

Charles began hosting Bake Off: The Professionals in 2018 and also landed his own baking program called Liam Bakes on Channel 4. He also competed in The Masked Singer UK season 2 but was eliminated in episode 6. Liam was also a judge for The Platinum Pudding Competition, held by the Buckingham Palace, Fortnum & Mason on January 10, 2022.

He is the author of Second Helpings and Cheeky Treats: 70 Brilliant Bakes and Cakes.

Tom Allen

Comedian Tom Allen is from Bromley, Greater London. He attended the Coopers School and performed many acts for the National Youth Theater in London and Manchester. He is the winner of the 2005 UK comedy newcomer award for his stand-up comedy performance at So You Think You're Funny.

He has been a part of many tour shows alongside Romesh Ranganathan and Sarah Millican.

He went on his first solo tour in 2017, which was extended to 2018. Allen has been a part of many films like Tamara Drewe, Starter for Ten, and Colour Me Kubrick. Tom is the co-host of the Like Minded Friends podcast with Suzi Ruffell. He starred as Olivia Harper in Doctor Who’s 3 story arc in 2011, made by Big Finish Productions.

Allen has been a part of BBC’s The Cut, the biopic of Fanny Cradock and Sensitive Skin. A documentary about his life called Who Is Tom Allen? was released on E4 in 2008.

Tune into Netflix on February 1 to find out who will win the first season of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals.

