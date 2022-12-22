WATCH: Video shows man setting fire at Buckingham Palace gates before being tackled by officers

On Tuesday, December 20, a 30-year-old man was tackled by police officers after he allegedly tried to set a fire near the gate of Buckingham Palace.

In the footage of the incident, the suspect can be seen standing near a small fire right beneath the Buckingham Palace fence. A police officer walks up to the man, throws him to the ground, and restrains him as another officer stands by.

The MET police reported that the suspect is under police custody.

Buckingham Palace has witnessed repeated acts of vandalism in the past

As per the MET police, officials have not yet determined the suspect's motives. The statement read:

"Shortly after 22.08hrs on Tuesday, 20 December, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates. The man has been taken into custody. The fire has been extinguished."

As per the Evening Standard, the arson occurred before the coronation of King Charles, leading to speculation that the incident may have been politically motivated.

p0rkatsu @p0rkatsu_ @Canellelabelle @MailOnline Palace and Parliament just needs one proof linking such attacks to the traitors and it's high treason -threatening the safety of the state- for harry. @Canellelabelle @MailOnline Palace and Parliament just needs one proof linking such attacks to the traitors and it's high treason -threatening the safety of the state- for harry.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the scale of the event. He said:

“We are expecting a huge number of foreign heads of state, international dignitaries and of course there will be a huge amount of involvement from the public as well."

The recent case of arson is not isolated, as Metropolitan officials have reported numerous occurrences of mischief and vandalism at the Palace and other Royal family affiliated institutions in the past.

In 2013, a portrait of the Queen was vandalized in Westminster Abbey. In August 2021, environmental activists vandalized the Victoria Memorial Fountain on Buckingham Palace Grounds. In October of this year, Just Stop Oil demonstrators smeared a wax figure of Prince Charles with cake in Madame Tussauds.

Besides incidents of vandalism, intruders have also been an issue in Royal institutions, with many targeting Buckingham Palace in particular. News AU reported that in 2013, a 44-year-old man entered the grounds with a knife, and in 2019, a 22-year-old man scaled the palace fence. Both men were apprehended.

However, the most famous intruder in Buckingham Palace is the now 74-year-old intruder. In July 1982, Fagan scaled the palace fence and entered the throne room of the building. On July 9, he intruded again, entering the room of the now-deceased Queen Elizabeth.

At the time of Fagan's intrusions, entering the Palace was not a criminal offense. Hence, Fagan was placed under psychiatric care as it was determined his intentions were not malicious.

A reasonable human @WorkshopDec @Canellelabelle @MailOnline He set a small fire against a stone and metal wall outside BP. I don’t think anyone was in danger. Not like when Michael Fagan broke in, twice, before Harry was even born. @Canellelabelle @MailOnline He set a small fire against a stone and metal wall outside BP. I don’t think anyone was in danger. Not like when Michael Fagan broke in, twice, before Harry was even born.

Fagan's mother said that he entered the grounds due to his respect for the monarch. As per Time, Fagan's mother said:

"He thinks so much of the Queen. I can imagine him just wanting to simply talk and say hello and discuss his problems."

In 2007, when the Palace became a designated site, intrusion upon the grounds became a criminal offense.

Poll : 0 votes