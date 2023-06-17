The Great American Recipe season 2: Meet the contestants

Season 2 of The Great American Recipe is almost here, and this time with nine new contestants competing against each other as they try out new recipes. As such, each contestant of The Great American Recipe season 2 will have to make the most of their time while preparing one of their best dishes to impress the judges.

Alejandra Ramos will host The Great American Recipe season 2, while Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry, and Graham Elliot will return as judges.

The new season of The Great American Recipe will premiere on PBS on June 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET. During a recent interview with WITF, Objective Media Group America president Jilly Pearce shared what fans can look forward to from the upcoming The Great American Recipe season 2:

“In Season 1, we experienced the culinary legacies of home cooks from the Midwest to Mexico. This season, our cooks traveled from all over the country to share their stories and most treasured recipes, from Native American bison short ribs to Hawaiian loco moco to Guyanese chicken curry.”

Among the nine contestants for The Great American Recipe season 2 are Abbe Odenwalder, Brad Mahlo, Khela Brewer, Leanna Pierre, Maria Givens, Salmah Hack, Michael Thomas, Ted Pappa, and Relle Lum, who are now ready to face the culinary challenges and proves themselves on the show.

Salmah Hack, Brad Mahlo, and other contestants of The Great American Recipe season 2

1) Abbe Odenwalder

A Colorado native, Abbe Odenwalder has a cooking blog where she shares various family recipes. She began her education in culinary arts when she enrolled in a Colorado college. Besides showcasing the lessons she has learned from her heritage, she also adds her own twists to her cooking style.

Abbe Odenwalder started her cooking blog when her kids went to college and wanted to keep track of her recipes and new ideas. Noodle Ball is one of her signature recipes, which involves a number of ingredients, such as egg pasta, cream cheese, raisins, and cornflakes.

2) Brad Mahlo

Despite living in New York, Brad Mahlo never forgot his roots. His cooking style is a combination of Sephardic and Ashkenazi Jewish influences. His father's side of the family originates from Libya, while his mother's side is from Europe. When he was a child, he used to watch his mother cook for the family, and that's when he developed a love for cooking.

Brad Mahlo has a signature recipe called T'becha, which contains hand-rolled couscous along with Libyan Short-Rib Stew.

3) Khela Brewer

Originally from Overland Park, Kansas, Khela Brewer loves to experiment with her food by adding fresh vegetables. Besides experimenting in the kitchen, she also shares her recipes with several cooking groups. Initially, it was something she enjoyed and did for her family and friends, but then she joined a Facebook foodie group that changed everything.

The group she was a part of allowed her to meet many people with the same passion for cooking as she did. According to the show, Khela Brewer makes delicious Stuffed Pork Tenderloin.

4) Leanna Pierre

In addition to being an attorney and food blogger, Leanna Pierre is also a wife, mother, and traveler. Because of her Caribbean heritage, her cooking style is mostly Caribbean-inspired. Among the best recipes entering The Great American Recipe season 2, she will be presenting Caribbean Stewed Chicken.

Leanna Pierre's dream is to show the world that working women who earn for their families can also achieve their own dreams as well as provide for their families.

5) Maria Givens

Currently living in Washington, Maria Givens is also a member of the Coeur d'Alene tribe in Idaho. She grew up in Lake Coeur d'Alene, and it was her father who taught her the importance of food before she learned how to cook.

Since her father was a lawyer, he fought to own the Coeur d'Alene Lake, where food would be grown for the family and community. As per the show, one of the best dishes that she makes includes Wood Fired Salmon.

6) Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas is a special education teacher from Ohio. He enjoys teaching culinary arts to his students. Having watched his mother and grandmother prepare food for the family as a child, he developed a love for cooking.

Due to his background, most of his recipes are Southern in style. It is Shrimp and Grits that he considers his signature dish.

7) Relle Lum

Relle Lum lives in Maui, Hawaii. As a child, she was raised by a single parent. Most of her recipes are based on her Hawaiian heritage, as she strives to preserve the Hawaii culture and cuisine for future generations. In addition to her knowledge of her culture, she is also familiar with many different cuisines.

Additionally, she enjoys creating inventive fusion dishes. Loco Moco is one of her best dishes.

8) Salmah Hack

Born and raised in Richmond Hill, Salmah Hack's parents immigrated in the 1980s. Her cooking style is largely influenced by her culture and her parents' recipes.

As for her, Guyanese cuisine is something that everyone should know, and she's proud to showcase it on The Great American Recipe season 2. Guyanese Chicken Curry is one of her signature dishes, which, as the name suggests, is made from chicken, potatoes, and spices.

9) Ted Pappa

From Western Springs, Illinois, Ted Pappas is a retired architect. His parents were immigrants, making him a Greek American. In Chicago, he watched his father work hard in his supper club, which inspired his love of cooking. He learned many recipes from his parents during that time.

Having two daughters, Ted teaches them Greek culture and recipes. Lamb Chops ais one of his best recipes that he will present in this competition.

Catch the latest season of The Great American Recipe on PBS, on Monday at 9 pm ET.

