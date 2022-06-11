BTS recommendations: Each member's favorite Korean food

Members of the K-pop group BTS are just as passionate about food as they are about music. Food is an integral part of their daily life and a lot of their plans revolve around it. There are a plethora of videos available on YouTube which are just compilations of BTS members eating and savoring their food.

The BTS members have heavily recommended their favorite Korean dishes to ARMYs over and over again. Let's take a look at them.

BTS members’ Korean food recommendations that all ARMYs must try

1) Naengmyeon- Jin

𝔹𝕝𝕠𝕠𝕞 🌸 @Bloomin_1204 #Eatjin Jin: I think you should eat meat with cold stuff like naengmyeon, it taste better #Eatjin Jin: I think you should eat meat with cold stuff like naengmyeon, it taste better

Naengmyeon or cold noodles is a dish recommended by Jin. This dish is a blessing for the people of South Korea on a hot summer day. Naengmyeon is a noodle dish that is served with a cold broth and cooling vegetables such as cucumber and potatoes. The noodles are very thin and easy to slurp.

2) Kalguksu- RM

PROOF is COMING 🔥 @iloveyouksj_ I think this conversation of Jin and RM is so genuine. The fact that Jin was scared to wake him up but he still did 'cause RM said he wanted to eat kalguksu, and eventhough RM chose to sleep he still thanked his hyung for asking him. 🥺 I think this conversation of Jin and RM is so genuine. The fact that Jin was scared to wake him up but he still did 'cause RM said he wanted to eat kalguksu, and eventhough RM chose to sleep he still thanked his hyung for asking him. 🥺 https://t.co/OYGsgOXr5R

BTS' leader RM loves to eat the noodle dish called Kalguksu. Kal in Korean means knife and guksu means noodles. Kalguksu is derived from a combination of the two as the noodles are finely cut using a knife.

The noodle-making process is extremely tedious and time-consuming, but the end result is a wholesome bowl of bouncy handmade noodles served in a warm broth. The dish is usually paired with kimchi to enhance its flavors.

3) Kimchi Jiggae- Jimin

ana @dilfmin_ Jimin saw so many of the projects , he's visiting his family and is gonna enjoy his mom's kimchi jiggae today, i think this is the happiest day of my life 🤧 he deserves all the happiness in the world Jimin saw so many of the projects , he's visiting his family and is gonna enjoy his mom's kimchi jiggae today, i think this is the happiest day of my life 🤧 he deserves all the happiness in the world

Kimchi Jiggae or Kimchi stew is Jimin’s favorite Korean food. It is made of fermented marinated cabbage which gives the broth a tangy flavor. The stew is served hot and is a staple for the people of South Korea. It is usually eaten with rice but can be used as an accompaniment for any dish.

4) Galbi- SUGA

giuallgreen⁷🌙 semi ia @taeginjske_lion remember when yoongi and seokjin were making dak galbi for the members while discussing to open a restaurant together deciding who should cook, pls they're the funniest

remember when yoongi and seokjin were making dak galbi for the members while discussing to open a restaurant together deciding who should cook, pls they're the funniesthttps://t.co/ySHWDb3IAr

Meat is something BTS cannot live without. None of their meals are complete if it doesn’t include at least one meat dish. Galbi or ribs is a must-have for SUGA, especially pork or beef ribs.

During In the Soop 2, the members even decided to open a Dak Galbi (chicken rib) restaurant together. Galbi is marinated meat that is usually slow-cooked on charcoal. It is one of the best items to try at a Korean Barbecue.

5) Japchae- V

V mentioned that Japchae is one of his favorite things to eat. Japchae is a type of noodle dish that may look like vermicelli but it’s actually made of sweet potato starch which gives it a translucent and chewy texture.

Japchae means 'a mix of vegetables' in Korean, and is made by mixing the noodles with a variety of thickly-sliced vegetables and meat. It is usually served as a side dish but is quite filling as a main course dish as well.

6) Kimchi Fried Rice- J-Hope

moved check bio @hobiicola "I love kimchi fried rice :)" hobi eats it when he feels homesick 🥺 "I love kimchi fried rice :)" hobi eats it when he feels homesick 🥺 https://t.co/fPlbrwZXFn

J-Hope is a huge fan of kimchi, which is fermented and marinated cabbage. Hence, it is no surprise that one of his favorite Korean dishes to eat is Kimchi Fried Rice. He has mentioned this fact during various BTS interviews.

Kimchi fried rice is very similar to ordinary fried rice. The only difference is that the former is fried with kimchi and its juices which add a tangy taste. The addition of gochujang paste makes the dish spicy and delicious.

7) Samgyeopsal- Jungkook

Samgyeopsal or grilled pork belly is a must have at any Korean Barbecue place. It is Jungkook’s favorite food. He loves it so much that he even made a song about it on the spot called Samgyeopsal. His shenanigans are adorable but justified because the dish is delicious. Samgyeopsal can be eaten by itself or in a Ssam, a lettuce wrap that confines the pork belly, garlic, and ssamjang paste.

BTS do love a variety of Korean dishes, but their hearts unanimously flutter when it comes to store-bought Ramyeon. They’ve been spotted inhaling Ramyeon on various broadcasts and videos. Their love for Ramyeon made the brand Paldo release a specific size of Ramyeon for a limited time after RM requested it on VLive.

