"Ask and you shall receive": Fans react as BTS RM's favorite cup noodle brand responds to idol's request

BTS idol RM's (Kim Nam-joon) wishes have come true as the superstar's favorite instant noodle brand Paldo Bibimmyeon answered his request to increase and produce bigger sized portions.
"I am eating this for three days straight, but I'm still not tired of it. But yesterday, I ate two cups, and my stomach didn't feel good afterward. I just think that one is too small, but two is too much, so I wish they would release one that has 1.5 times the amount."
Ramyeon is the Korean version of instant Japanese ramen. Relished by all, including K-pop idols, it's a hearty, warm, and convenient dish that satisfies one's soul.
Why does BTS member RM like Paldo Bibimmyeon?
One of the top instant ramen brands in Korea, these small packs deliver powerful flavors and come in multiple varieties like sweet black bean sauce, oriental style Korean ramyun, soupless, and non-spicy.
These chewy noodles are also on BTS member RM's top favorite ramen brands. On December 25, Paldo Bibimmyeon took to the internet addressing BTS RM's request to increase the portions in the packaging. A representative of the brand said:
"By late February to early March of next year, we plan to release a bigger sized cup of 'Paldo Bibimmyeon' that is approximately 1.2 times the original portion. Due to product regulations, 1.5 times the original is not possible, but we are planning to meet the demands of our consumers in the best way we can."
Fans of this famous Korean instant ramyun brand would be happy to know that RM's plea has come to their rescue and that Paldo Bibimmyeon will try to appease their thousands of customers by increasing the quantity as much as their manufacturing process will allow.
ARMYs love Ramyun too
BTS fan-followers, also known as ARMYs, are no strangers to Paldo Bibimmyeon. In a V Live video, BTS idol RM was seen slurping away the ramyun, pairing it up with steak. Suddenly, the obsession with the noodles picked up pace amongst the group's fans.
All K-pop enthusiasts as well as those familiarizing themselves with the culture are definitely onboard with this fun request and are eagerly waiting for the launch of a bigger and even better size of these lip-smacking noodles.
