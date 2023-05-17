What did Benjamin Conroy do? Former special education technician sentenced for exploitation of a child

Benjamin Conroy, a former special education technician, has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to charges of exploitation of a minor. The 34-year-old will also serve 15 years of probation upon his release, as stated in a release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

Disclaimer: This article contains information about abusing a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

Benjamin Conroy's crime was committed at an elementary school in Portland, where he abused a 6-year-old autistic girl. Additionally, he sent explicit images to an individual who then alerted the Portland Police Department, leading to his arrest, as reported by FOX News.

U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee described Benjamin Conroy's actions as an assault on a vulnerable individual within a school environment, highlighting how he manipulated his position as a school employee to victimize an innocent child.

Law enforcement officials found video of the assault on Benjamin Conroy's phone

In October 2021, Conroy was apprehended following a report from a man who had been exchanging messages with him on the dating app Grindr. The man disclosed receiving "multiple unsettling images and messages" from Conroy, who was initially known to the authorities solely by his screen name, "Str8 Vers Anon."

The messages included images of a man abusing a child and talks around exposing himself infront of women and girls in a public park, as per a report by Central Maine.

A few days later, a woman came forward, stating that she had been assaulted by a man while sitting on a park bench at Portland's Western Prom. Subsequent investigations linked Conroy to the explicit images of abuse, solidifying the case against him. During the investigation, police also found a video of the concerned exploitation on Conroy's phone.

During the trial, Benjamin Conroy's defense argued that he had a troubled past, having suffered abuse as a child. They also claimed that he had experienced a head injury and struggled with mental illness and was addicted to painkillers at the time he committed the acts of abuse.

Several months after Benjamin Conroy’s arrest, a psychiatric evaluation further revealed that Conroy did not have "the most efficacious treatment" and "was likely symptomatic at the time he was accused of engaging in crimes."

During the court proceedings, Benjamin Conroy, who is in federal custody at Two Bridges Regional Jail, took full responsibility of his actions. He said:

"I am unable to provide an explanation for my behavior. I am uncertain if there exists any justification for it... I have inflicted harm upon a child, and I am deeply anguished by the damage I have caused."

Conroy is one of two Portland teachers to face criminal charges

In 2012, Benjamin Conroy completed his studies at the University of Maine in Orono. Following the acquisition of his teaching certificate in the same year, he began working as an education technician in schools starting from 2014.

According to reports, Conroy was employed as a special education technician by Portland Public Schools at the time of the incident.

Conroy also collaborated with the Beach program at Portland Public Schools, which caters to high-needs students diagnosed with autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders, developmental delays, and challenging behavioral requirements that often necessitate individualized attention.

Benjamin Conroy is one of two former ed techs from Portland schools who have recently encountered legal charges.

Travis McCutcheon, who worked as an ed tech at Lyseth Elementary School in 2018 and later as a teacher for the Breathe program at Lyman Moore Middle School until February, was charged last week with one count of possessing child pornography and one count of soliciting it, Central Maine reported.

