"Lonely and draining": Taylor Swift recalled court proceedings in David Mueller assault case

Taylor Swift, the beloved singer and global icon, has dominated the music industry for more than a decade through her powerful and alluring music, fierce personality, and caring nature. She has won many hearts with her bold statements and campaigns on body positivity, women's empowerment, and equality. She is an idol and an inspiration to many young girls all around the world.

On August 10, 2017, in a room full of people, Taylor Swift testified in court about being assaulted by former DJ David Mueller. Mueller filed a defamation case against Swift, claiming that she had him terminated wrongfully following the incident that took place at a 2013 meet-and-greet.

Taylor Swift then counter-sued the former DJ for s*xual assault and battery, for a symbolic $1 in damages. She won the case.

Later, Swift spoke about the terrible incident and her experience during court trials in an exclusive interview with TIME in December 2017. In the interview, when talking about how she felt when she had to go to court for her trial, Swift said:

"Going to court to confront this type of behavior is a lonely and draining experience, even when you win, even when you have the financial ability to defend yourself. Even though awareness is higher than ever about workplace s*xual harassment, there are still so many people who feel victimized, afraid and silenced by their abusers and circumstances."

The singer and song-writer further said:

"When the jury found in my favor, the man who s*xually assaulted me was court-ordered to give me a symbolic $1. To this day he has not paid me that dollar, and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself."

Taylor Swift had decided to forego any courtroom formalities

During her interview with Time in 2017, when asked about how she felt when she testified against David Mueller at her trial, held in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, Taylor Swift answered:

"When I testified, I had already been in court all week and had to watch this man’s attorney bully, badger and harass my team including my mother over inane details and ridiculous minutiae, accusing them, and me, of lying. My mom was so upset after her cross-examination, she was physically too ill to come to court the day I was on the stand."

The songwriter and singer further continued:

"I was angry. In that moment, I decided to forego any courtroom formalities and just answer the questions the way it happened. This man hadn’t considered any formalities when he assaulted me, and his lawyer didn’t hold back on my mom—why should I be polite? I’m told it was the most amount of times the word “a**” has ever been said in Colorado Federal Court."

When asked why it was important for her to come forward and speak the truth about the 2013 assault incident, Taylor Swift explained:

"In 2013, I met a DJ from a prominent country radio station in one of my pre-show meet and greets. When we were posing for the photo, he stuck his hand up my dress and grabbed onto my *ss cheek. I squirmed and lurched sideways to get away from him, but he wouldn’t let go. At the time, I was headlining a major arena tour and there were a number of people in the room that saw this plus a photo of it happening."

Taylor Swift further said:

"I figured that if he would be brazen enough to assault me under these risky circumstances and high stakes, imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist if given the chance. It was important to report the incident to his radio station because I felt like they needed to know. The radio station conducted its own investigation and fired him. Two years later, he sued me."

When asked in the interview what advice she would give her fans if they ever faced such situations, the singer said:

"I would tell people who find themselves in this situation that there is a great deal of blame placed on the victims in cases of s*xual harassment and assault. You could be blamed for the fact that it happened, for reporting it and blamed for how you reacted. You might be made to feel like you’re overreacting, because society has made this stuff seem so casual."

Taylor Swift continued:

"My advice is that you not blame yourself and do not accept the blame others will try to place on you. You should not be blamed for waiting 15 minutes or 15 days or 15 years to report s*xual assault or harassment, or for the outcome of what happens to a person after he or she makes the choice to se*ually harass or assault you."

Since winning the case in 2017, Taylor Swift has emerged even stronger and continues to produce inspiring music and spread positive messages regarding self-love and self-care.

She continues to inspire her ever-growing fanbase called "Swifties". The singer is currently on her The Eras Tour, which will end on August 9, 2023.

