Taylor Swift X Met Gala 2023: Social media users trend memes after singer skips the gala

The 2023 Met Gala was held on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, New York City. The event, which is formally termed the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, saw many A-list celebrities grace the red carpet as well as the gala with their glamorous outfits. The evening saw large attendances from celebrities from the movie, television and music industry.

While the event saw its fair share of glitz and glamor by some of the fan-favorite stars, many others couldn't be present because of their hectic schedules. Taylor Swift was among the latter group of celebrities. Fans, for their part, left no stone unturned to make her presence felt at the event.

Social media users began trending memes of Taylor attending the event. Keep reading to check it out.

Social media users trend memes showing Taylor's presence at the Met Gala 2023

Fans took to social media to trend memes showcasing Taylor Swift at the event. They morphed her into other pictures or brought out more creative ideas to fill the singer's absence and also have some fun. Check it out.

britt ミ☆ @iriswestlovebot #UPDATE : Taylor Swift is on her way to pick up Zendaya and Megan Thee Stallion, who are stuck in traffic #metgala #UPDATE: Taylor Swift is on her way to pick up Zendaya and Megan Thee Stallion, who are stuck in traffic #metgala https://t.co/0kxMWlUy7A

nat⁵⁵ || @haizsainz OMG TAYLOR SWIFT AND HAILEE STEINFELD AT THE MET GALA 2023 OMG TAYLOR SWIFT AND HAILEE STEINFELD AT THE MET GALA 2023 https://t.co/ond0iIJysv

Taylor Swift hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2016

Taylor Swift is among the most awaited celebrities at any prestigious event. So it was only natural for fans to notice her absence from the 2023 Met Gala. The singer is in the middle of her Eras tour and has upcoming concerts in Nashville on May 5, 6, and 7. It was understandable that she'd been preparing for the same and scheduling conflicts might have gotten in the way.

The previous weekend saw her perform three sold-out shows at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Taylor Swift also hasn't attended the Met Gala since her last appearance in 2016. She served as the co-host of the event back then and also walked the red carpet, adhering to the theme of Manus x Machina. According to Harper's Bazaar, she wore a "metallic minidress with waist cutouts and a tiered ruffled skirt, designed by Louis Vuitton."

The singer doesn't leave her fans hanging when it comes to serving looks. She attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2023, she wore a "dark blue hooded top and matching pantaboots from Alexandre Vauthier's spring/summer 2023 couture collection," according to the outlet.

Taylor was also seen in a glamorous outfit at the 2023 Grammy Awards in February 2023. Although she hasn't attended the Met Gala in over 6 years now, fans will have to wait another year to find out if the singer will make it on the carpet or at the event.

The 2023 Met Gala saw many stars in attendance, including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Penelope Cruz, Robert Pattinson, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Lizzo, among many others.

The theme for this year's event was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, a tribute to the German fashion designer, creative director, artist, and photographer, Karl Lagerfeld, who unfortunately passed away in 2019.

