"I only write songs about crazy love": When Taylor Swift got real about her songs

There is hardly any music listener who has not heard of Taylor Swift by now. One of the greatest and most prominent singers, songwriters, and performers of her era, Swift is also the first female country artist to write a U.S. platinum-certified album. Most importantly, she is known as a generational icon for young adults and adults alike. This is mainly because of her lyrics.

Aside from her persona, Taylor Swift has carved herself a place in the hearts of a generation because of her writing. Her songs have been attributed to many factors, including heartbreaks and love affairs, a recurring motif in many of her works.

Though it may seem stereotypical, Swift has addressed that all her writing does not stem from heartbreaks, as many may assume. She opened up about this during a candid interview with New York Magazine, where she said:

"I only write songs about crazy love,...If I go on two dates with a guy and we don't click, I'm not writing a song about that. It didn't matter in the emotional grand scheme of things. There's a lot that goes on in daily life that isn't really worth turning into a verse and a chorus."

Swift spoke in detail about her process and the image that she has in the eyes of the public in this interview.

"It's okay that everything isn't okay all the time": Taylor Swift on not hiding her emotions

One of the most important parts of Taylor Swift's writing may be the blatant honesty with which she addresses her feelings. Not all artists are brave enough to show their real selves to the world. However, as listeners, many can associate Taylor's honesty with her songs like All Too Well and Red.

Like Neil Gaiman wrote in his brilliant Art Matters, "The moment that you feel that just possibly you're walking down the street naked, exposing too much of your heart and your mind and what exists on the inside, showing too much of yourself, that's the moment you may be starting to get it right," Taylor Swift seems to have followed it through with great conviction.

She addressed this process of honesty and openness in the interview, saying:

"I'm fine with being honest with my fans about the fact that it's okay that everything isn't okay all the time. I love my life, I love my career, I love my friends—but things are not okay all the time. So I don't sing about things being okay all the time."

She also went on to address the feelings that go behind the lyrics:

"I mean, they can say all they want...Those are real feelings that every single person goes through. I think it's okay to be mad at someone who hurt you. This isn't about, like, the pageantry of trying to seem like nothing affects you. I'm a songwriter. Everything affects me."

This honesty and drive to convert emotions into art has worked for the artist very well for decades as she has become one of the greatest musicians of all time in her tenure, having been featured in lists like Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time and Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists.

Taylor Swift continues to outdo herself each day as she gets ready for more.

