What caused viral infection in the Netherlands camp? Incredible chicken curry claim emerges as 5 players including Liverpool star leave national team

Recent reports have suggested that chicken curry served by the Netherlands' kitchen staff led to five players contracting a viral infection. The list includes Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt, Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, Newcastle United's Sven Botman, PSV Eindhoven's Joey Veerman and RSC Anderlecht's Bart Verbruggen.

Earlier on Thursday (March 23), it was revealed (via @TheEuropeanLad on Twitter) that the aforementioned five players had left the Oranje's training camp. The report merely stated that it was due to a viral infection.

De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij has now revealed that the Netherlands squad believes a chicken curry served by the team's staff could be the reason behind the infection. Verweij reported (as quoted by @TheEuropeanLad):

"In and around the Dutch National Team there is strong belief that the chicken curry - served yesterday evening by the staff - is the reason why De Ligt, Botman, Gakpo, Veerman & Verbruggen got ill and had to leave."

It is a weird situation for head coach Ronaldo Koeman to navigate as the list includes some key players.

De Ligt has been a key presence for the Oranje since making his national-team debut back in 2017. After missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury, he has started nine of Bayern's 10 Bundesliga matches in 2023.

Botman, meanwhile, has been excellent for Newcastle, who boast the best defense in the Premier League this season. Gakpo only recently seemed to be finding his feet at Liverpool after moving to Anfield in January, notably scoring twice in their 7-0 mauling of Manchester United this month.

Meanwhile, this was a first-ever Netherlands call-up for midfielder Veerman, 24, and goalkeeper Verbruggen, 20.

Veerman has been superb for PSV this season, recording eight goals and 13 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. Verbruggen, meanwhile, has kept 10 clean sheets in 31 matches for Anderlecht in the ongoing campaign.

Netherlands bring in Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan de Vrij as replacements

The Netherlands reacted promptly to the viral infection that affected Matthijs de Ligt, Sven Botman, Cody Gakpo, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen.

According to @TheEuropeanLad on Twitter, they have named only three replacements. This includes Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij and Vitesse's Kjell Scherpen.

De Vrij, 31, has plenty of experience in the Oranje jersey, having featured 59 times for the team since making his debut in 2012. Gravenberch, on the other hand, has won 11 caps for his country, scoring once.

This was, however, only the second-ever call-up for Scherpen, who is yet to make his debut for the Netherlands. He was previously named on the bench for their UEFA Nations League group-stage fixtures last year.

Ronald Koeman's side will play two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this month, first against France on March 24 and then against Gibraltar three days later.

