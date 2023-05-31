MasterChef US 13 episode 2 on Fox: Release date, airtime, and plot

MasterChef US 13 returns with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the judges panel makes their way to the MidWest in order to find the five cooks who will represent the region.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The auditions continue as chefs from the Midwest battle it out for a coveted spot in the top 20; each contestant has 45 minutes to prepare a signature dish that impresses the judges in order to continue on in the competition."

Tune in on Wednesday, May 31, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of MasterChef US season 21 on Fox.

MasterChef US season 13 will find out who will represent the Midwest team in the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of MasterChef US season 13, the potential contestants from the Midwest region battle it out to become the ultimate contestants who will represent their particular region in the Fox cooking competition.

Auditions roll on with a little taste of the Midwest!

Gordon Ramsay stated in a promo clip describing the regions that the Midwest is all about “farm to table,” and while not a lot of information is available about the upcoming episode, the episode is likely going to follow the premise of episode 1, where cooks from the Northeast stepped up and showcased their skills.

In the upcoming episode, it’s time for the Midwestern cooks to take over the MasterChef US season 13 kitchen and impress the judges along with a potential guest judge to ensure that they get a spot to represent their region.

During the audition, the home cooks will have 45 minutes to create their personal signature dishes in order to earn a white apron as well as three yeses from the judges.

What happened previously on the Fox show

In the season premiere of MasterChef US season 13, which aired on May 24 at 8 pm ET on Fox, the Northeastern home cooks cooked to secure their spot in the competition. During the segment, while many appeared, only five contestants earned white aprons, while Daphne Oz served as guest judge in the episode.

She said:

"The Northeast is like a melting pot. You walk four blocks in any direction and you can taste the world."

Several contestants prepared their signature dishes during the 45 minutes that were allocated to them in the MasterChef US season 13 kitchen, and eventually, Richie, Nina, Purvi, Brynn, and Ryan managed to secure a spot on the Northeast team.

Richie cooked Crispy Skin Salmon with Sweet Habanero Glaze, Spinach, and Parmesan Roasted Potatoes, which earned him praise from the judges. Nine cooled Vension and Bok Choy Dumplings with Cilantro, Cucumber, Peanut, and Chili Salad, while Purvi served a Vanilla Bundt Cake infused with Indian flavors.

Brynn served the season 13 judges Harissa Black Seabass with Pear and Dried Cherry Chutney and Roasted Fennel and Green Bean Salad. Ryan served Steaj and Effs: Fillet Mignon with Samurai Egg and Avocado Snake. The contestant further opened up about his life journey and told the judges that cooking saved his life. The construction worker from New Jersey stated that he was overweight, depressed, and a heroin addict.

