MasterChef US season 13: Meet the judges and guest chefs

MasterChef US is set to return this week with a brand new season. The upcoming season will feature 20 contestants as they get divided based on four regions. In the upcoming installment, the chefs will not only represent themselves but also the food of their respective regions.

Season 13 is officially called United Tastes of America and will bring back the iconic trio that fans love and adore. Set to serve as the panel of judges in the Fox competition are Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich. They will be joined by several guest judges throughout the season.

Tune in on Wednesday, May 24, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of MasterChef US season 13 on Fox.

The judges of MasterChef US: United Tastes of America (season 13) have appeared on the last four seasons together

The fan-favorite reality cooking competition is set to return to screens this week.

Ramsay has been a judge since season 1. Bastianich appeared in the first five seasons and was temporarily replaced in seasons 6 through 8. He returned in season 9. Sanchez joined as a regular judge in season 8.

Gordon Ramsay

Chef Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef, television personality, and restauranteur, is set to return to MasterChef US. The season 13 judge initially wanted to be a professional football player but had to change courses due to an injury.

His website states:

"While best known as a celebrity chef now, Ramsay is successful in a variety of other ventures outside of food and television. Most notably as a published author, Ramsay has released a number of books, many of which have become bestsellers around the world; including his autobiography, Roasting in Hell's Kitchen."

The chef has over 7 Michelin stars and various restaurants all over the world, including Singapore and the United States. Before branching out on his own, he trained under Albert Roux, Marco Pierre White, Guy Savoy, Joel Robuchon, and more. He then became the head chef of Aubergine in London in 1993, and by the age of 35, he had started his own restaurant.

Aaron Sanchez

Aaron is an award-winning chef, television personality, author, and philanthropist. He is the owner and chef of Johnny Sanchez, which is based in New Orleans, and is famously known for his role in MasterChef US and Junior.

The judge is a James Beard Award winner for television studio program. He was also rewarded the Premio Orgullo Award by the Hispanic Federation and is the founder of the Aaron Sanchez Scholarship.

His website states:

"Aarón’s love for the arts extends beyond the kitchen. He is a partner in world-renowned tattoo shop and museum, Daredevil Tattoo in NYC. "

Joe Bastianich

The American chef, television personality, author, winemaker, and vineyard owner is set to return to MasterChef US. Joe Bastianich was born in New York City and realized his passion for food early on, which is credited to his parents’ involvement in the food industry.

However, before entering the industry professionally, he was a student at Boston College, where he studied finance. However, a year after college, a trip to Italy changed his perspective, and he decided to open his own restaurant, Becco.

